15 Show-Stopping Pieces Perfect for New Year's Eve Parties

Now that Christmas is over, it's on to the next holiday -- New Years!

NYE parties are every excuse to rock the statement wares you've been waiting to show off. It's time to take risks, have fun and be a little extra.

To help you choose, we suggest taking notes from fashion-forward celebs who always steal the scene in jaw-dropping ensembles with no shortage of sequins, velvet and embellishments involved.

Shop similar looks inspired by style stars ahead.

Sequin

Kim Kardashian West was sultry in a silver sequined mini, and it convinced us we need a little (or a whole lot of) sparkle in our lives. It's an obvious choice for any New Years soiree, but hey is that really a bad thing?

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Petite Silver Sequin Cowl Neck Mini Dress $62

Nordstrom

Topshop Sequin Fringe Dress $125

ASOS

ASOS Edition Sequin Batwing Dress With Bow Detail $237

Statement Top

A bold blouse paired with a sleek trouser is just as impactful as a sparkly frock. Ashley Graham served a major moment in a cropped top adorned with flirty sheer sleeves. Other options we love are edgy one-shoulder and printed designs.

Farfetch

Staud Sway Rainbow Sequin Sleeved Top $194

Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Ross Top $138

Musier

Musier Blouse Eugenie $148

Jumpsuit

A polished one-piece is another fantastic alternative to a dress. Hailee Steinfeld wore the trend in a chic rusty red color. We love a flattering cinched silhouette for all body types.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Doing It For the Wraps Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $90, Sale $27

Reformation

Reformation Koda Jumpsuit $148

Eloquii

Eloquii Jumpsuit with Lapel and Rhinestone Belt $150

Satin-Silk

A satin-silk dress is understatedly sexy and romantic as seen on Dakota Johnson. A slinky mini or midi in a muted hue of ivory, champagne or silver will have all eyes on you.

Jeu Illimité

Jeu Illimité Chantel Slip Dress in Leopard Shimmer $220

Tobi

Tobi Ariana Champagne Satin Bodycon Dress $98, Sale $39

Stone Cold Fox

Stone Cold Fox Garden Dress $295

Velvet

A sumptuous velvet dress is a popular choice for the holidays. Devon Windsor rocked an '80s-inspired mini, and you'll live in one all night as you dance until dawn.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Slit Back Dress $99

Express

Express Edition Velvet Open Neck Sheath Dress $98, Sale $49

Fletch

Fletch Jade Holiday Dress $168

