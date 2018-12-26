15 Show-Stopping Pieces Perfect for New Year's Eve Parties
Now that Christmas is over, it's on to the next holiday -- New Years!
NYE parties are every excuse to rock the statement wares you've been waiting to show off. It's time to take risks, have fun and be a little extra.
To help you choose, we suggest taking notes from fashion-forward celebs who always steal the scene in jaw-dropping ensembles with no shortage of sequins, velvet and embellishments involved.
Shop similar looks inspired by style stars ahead.
Sequin
Kim Kardashian West was sultry in a silver sequined mini, and it convinced us we need a little (or a whole lot of) sparkle in our lives. It's an obvious choice for any New Years soiree, but hey is that really a bad thing?
PrettyLittleThing Petite Silver Sequin Cowl Neck Mini Dress $62
Topshop Sequin Fringe Dress $125
ASOS Edition Sequin Batwing Dress With Bow Detail $237
Statement Top
A bold blouse paired with a sleek trouser is just as impactful as a sparkly frock. Ashley Graham served a major moment in a cropped top adorned with flirty sheer sleeves. Other options we love are edgy one-shoulder and printed designs.
Staud Sway Rainbow Sequin Sleeved Top $194
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Ross Top $138
Musier Blouse Eugenie $148
Jumpsuit
A polished one-piece is another fantastic alternative to a dress. Hailee Steinfeld wore the trend in a chic rusty red color. We love a flattering cinched silhouette for all body types.
Nasty Gal Doing It For the Wraps Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $90, Sale $27
Reformation Koda Jumpsuit $148
Eloquii Jumpsuit with Lapel and Rhinestone Belt $150
Satin-Silk
A satin-silk dress is understatedly sexy and romantic as seen on Dakota Johnson. A slinky mini or midi in a muted hue of ivory, champagne or silver will have all eyes on you.
Jeu Illimité Chantel Slip Dress in Leopard Shimmer $220
Tobi Ariana Champagne Satin Bodycon Dress $98, Sale $39
Stone Cold Fox Garden Dress $295
Velvet
A sumptuous velvet dress is a popular choice for the holidays. Devon Windsor rocked an '80s-inspired mini, and you'll live in one all night as you dance until dawn.
& Other Stories Slit Back Dress $99
Express Edition Velvet Open Neck Sheath Dress $98, Sale $49
Fletch Jade Holiday Dress $168
