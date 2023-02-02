15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More
Winter is oh-so-slowly coming to an end (we promise), and if you're looking ahead on your 2023 calendar to find a spring wedding (or a few), you'll want to start looking for your perfect outfit sooner rather than later.
To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to welcome in sunnier days ahead. This spring, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.
No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the 15 best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials.
Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
Embody the corset top trend in this va-va-voom red dress.
This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.
This sunny golden yellow dress from Abercrombie and Fitch is made of 100% cotton for breathability.
"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.
Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable for weddings.
Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.
Feel the love in a romantic rose jacquard midi with a lace-up back.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up.
Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Over $100
This juicy mango-colored dress features an elegant cowl neck and sultry slit.
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Norma Kamali's Diane gown is a cult favorite thanks to its draped fabric that's both comfortable and curve-accentuating.
This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.
Made of organic cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, this poplin dress is a lovely choice for outdoor weddings.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save On Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, & More at Space NK's Winter Sale
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off
43 Romantic Gifts for Women to Make Her Smile this Valentine's Day
15 Fashion-Forward Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop from AllSaints
Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023
The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date
15 Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic by Petal & Pup