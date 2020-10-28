164 Best Holiday Gifts at the Amazon Sale
Prime Day 2020 is over; however, there are loads of deals and deep discounts at Amazon's Holiday Dash event from Apple, Adidas, Ugg, Samsung, Fitbit, Toshiba, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Sony, Amazon Devices and hundreds of other retailers.
The company shared that during Amazon's Holiday Dash, there would be deals coming to over one million items across all different categories, on top brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Rachael Ray, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Levi's, Bose, Song, HP, Fitbit, Panasonic, Roborock, Toshiba, Sony, Coleman, Marvel, Ticwatch and more.
The Amazon Holiday Dash extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays. Other retailers are already gearing up to compete. Notably, Walmart just launched its Amazon competitor, Walmart Plus, on Sept. 15.
Take up to 80% off a range of products like Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.
Below are some of the best post Prime Day 2020 deals Entertainment Tonight has found that are still on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash event and are ready to shop right now.
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot for $130 (originally $150)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa for $30 (originally $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $75 (originally $90)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, 3-Pack for $31.66 with coupon (originally $39.99)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $37.49 (originally $39.98)
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot for $160 (originally $180)
- Treatlife Smart Dimmer Plug for $24.47 (originally $30.59)
- MYPIN HDMI Media Player for $32 (originally $35.99)
- LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $12.79 (originally $27)
- TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Covers Up to 800 Sq.ft for $19.99 (originally $30)
- Sengled Smart Light Bulb Works with Alexa & Google Home, Dimmable LED Bulb Soft White for $11.99 (originally $20)
- Zglon Smart WiFi Light Bulb BR30 Dimmable Multicolor Alexa Smart Bulbs for $53.99 with coupon (originally $70)
Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices
- Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $140 (originally $180)
- AuKing Mini Projector 2020 for $68 with coupon (originally $90)
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $670 with coupon (originally $698)
- TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV for $229 (originally $240)
Headphones, Speakers and Cameras
- Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (originally $249)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) for $129 (originally $159)
- Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphone $91 (originally $130)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones for $199.95 (originally $299.95)
- Sony MDRXB650BT/B extra bass headphones for $98 (originally $129.99)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $139.95 (originally $179.95)
- Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $229.37 (originally $299.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for $80.54 (originally $119.99)
- Sony’s WF-XB700 wireless earbuds for $99 (originally $130)
- JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker for $39.99 (originally $69.99)
- Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Film Camera for $99 (originally $129.99)
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds for $22.99 with coupon (originally $49.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for $38 (originally $69)
- ION Audio Party Rocker Max - 100W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Karaoke Centre with Rechargeable Battery, Party Light Display and Microphone for $201.50 (originally $269)
Computers, Tablets and Phones
- Apple 2020 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB in all colors for $899.99 (originally $999)
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch for $1,199.99 (originally $1299)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch for $2,149 (originally $2399)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop for $279
- Apple iPad mini (5th generation, 64 GB) from $385 (originally $399)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop for $399 (originally $499)
- HP 24-inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop Computer for $799 (originally $869.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $279 (originally $349.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $169.97 (originally $189.97)
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter for $127.97 (orig. $143)
Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers
- New Apple Watch Series 6 for $384.99 (originally $399.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch for $129.99 (originally $159.95)
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 (originally $199)
- Garmin Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch for $162.02 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Ionic for $179 (originally $249.95)
- Garmin Vívoactive 4 Smart Watch for $279.11 (originally $350)
- Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap for $163.71 (originally $175)
- Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch for $170 (originally $250)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Quartz Watch for $78.75 (originally $175)
- Bulova Dress Watch for $134.60 (originally $275)
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $283.07 (originally $295)
- Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap for $63.87 (originally $150)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $269.99 (originally $250)
- Kate Spade New York Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch for $129 (originally $139)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Stainless Steel and Pink Fabric Smartwatch for $389.43 (originally $495)
- Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $199.95
- Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch with Swarovski Crystal Accents for $167.89 (originally $325)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $161.53 (originally $280)
- Movado Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google for $385 (originally $550)
Face Masks
- iPanda Disposable 3 Ply Face Masks, Pack of 50 for $9..99 (originally $19.99)
- BASE CAMP M Plus Dust Face Cover 3 Pack for $30.17 (originally $59)
Health
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $29.99 (originally $59.99)
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor for $16.95 (originally $23.95)
- 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $89 (originally $99)
- VIGBODY Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $264.99 with coupon (originally $359)
- Retail Sign Systems SUPAKA Spin Bike, Indoor Cycling Bike for $239.99 (originally $250)
- CellBee Underwater Sea Scooter with Camera Underwater Drone for $303.99 with coupon (originally $400)
- Ruko 60Mins GPS Drones with Camera 4K Photo and 1080P Video for $259 (originally $280)
Kitchen
- Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $149.95 (originally $220)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet Grill, 10.25" for $175 (originally $185)
- Dash Mini Maker: The Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (originally $14.99)
- BLACK+DECKER Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $21.99 (originally $44.52)
- Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender for $129.99 (originally $169.99)
- Cuisinart SS-15P1 Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.95 (originally $365)
- Le Crucet Lodge Enamel Dutch Oven $89 (originally $115)
- Ninja Air Fryer for $89.10 (originally $130)
- Cuisinart TOB-135N Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven Broiler for $169.99 (originally $299.99)
- Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $77.99 (originally $104.59)
- Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron for $99.95 (originally $180)
- Philips Premium Airfryer XXL for $300 (originally $350)
- MOOSOO Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Variable Temperature Control for $53.89 with coupon (originally $90)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Combo Cooker, 2-Piece Set for $40 (originally $60))
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, Single-Serve and 12-Cup Pot for $60 (originally $135)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 12 Piece for $159 (originally $360)
Home Improvement
- Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $257.95 (originally $329.99)
- Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $140 with coupon (originally $190)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $300 (originally $320)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Robotic Self-Charging Vacuum for $199.99 (originally $299.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $125.47 (originally $179.99)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $159 (originally $199)
- Aposen Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, H10, for $58 with coupon (originally $84.99)
- Goovi Robot Vacuum for $171.99 with coupon (originally $269)
- Moosoo Cordless Stick Vacuum for $99.99 with coupon (originally $109.99)
Clothing
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Winter Coat for $139 with coupon (originally $247)
- Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans for $21.99 (originally $65)
- 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants for $26.99
- ALO Yoga Social Long Sleeve Top for $66.74 (originally $88)
- Orolay Women's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket for $108 with coupon (originally $199)
- Ewedoos Yoga Leggings with Pockets for $17.95 (originally $24.95)
- Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Underwear, 5 Pack for $29.98 (originally $49)
- ALO Yoga Dimension Hoodie Jacket for $130 (originally $138)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings for $21.75–$35.67 (originally $40)
- Alo Yoga Occasion Legging for $89.60 (originally $140)
- Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket for $38.95 (originally $59.95)
- Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress for $28.89 (originally $49.99)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan for $32.59 (originally $38.99)
- Alo Yoga Women's Moto Leggings for $78 (originally $110)
Shoes
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker for $38.31 and up (originally $65)
- UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot for $101.97 (originally $170)
- Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker for $58.14 (originally $80)
- Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles for $30 (originally $81.51)
- UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot for $129.95 (originally $150)
- Steve Madden Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker for $65.26 (originally $81.95)
- New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker for $40 (originally $64.95)
- adidas Women's Mavia X Running Shoe for $49.97 (originally $80)
- Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $29.99 and up (originally $71.50)
- adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneaker for $65 (originally $80)
- adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe for $31.59 (originally $90)
- Vionic Gemma Plush Slipper for $26.21 (originally $79.95)
- Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P SMA sneakers for $54.65 (originally $75)
- Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe for $60 (originally $70)
- Kenneth Cole Peggy Fuzzy Slipper Sandal Slide for $22.39 (originally $69.77)
Sunglasses
- Gucci Square Sunglasses for $175 (originally $375)
- Ray-Ban New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses for $144 (originally $194)
- Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient for $74.26 (originally $158)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses for $138.60 (originally $204)
- Kate Spade New York Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for $70.27 (originally $155)
- Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses for $110 (originally $175)
- Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses for $79.89 (originally $166)
- Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses for $105.71 (originally $200)
- Tory Burch Black Sunglasses for $76.13 (originally $157)
- Le Specs The Last Lolita Eyewear for $59.50 (originally $119)
Handbags
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote for $165.90 (originally $248)
- Frye and Co. MEL Tote Bag for $303.24 (originally $528)
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse for $120.36 (originally $199)
- Frye and Co. Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag for $196 (originally $428)
- Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote for $119.74 (originally $209.99)
- Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag for $91 (originally $249)
- Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag for $152.90 (originally $199.99)
- Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Crossbody for $86.50 (originally $176.22)
- Calvin Klein Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote for $68.19 (originally $150)
- Frye and Co. Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag for $52.48 (originally $148)
- Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse for $79 (originally $130)
- Frye and Co. Mel HOBO Bag for $205.44 (originally $398)
- COACH Signature PVC Zip Tote for $144 (originally $278)
- Kate Spade New York Flynn Street Satchel for $135.87 (originally $303.49)
- Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse for $60.28 (originally $80)
- The Sak Riviera Tote for $30.09 (originally $74)
- Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse for $33.20 (originally $58)
- The Sak Women's Casual Classics for $35 (originally $69)
- Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag for $64.80 (originally $108)
Beauty
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush for $35.98 (originally $60)
- CHI Original 1" Flat Hair Straightening Ceramic Hairstyling Iron for $61.22 (originally $100)
- L’Oreal Paris Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $18.54 (orig. $24.99)
- The Better Skin Co. Mirakle Cream All-in-one Daily Facial Moisturizer for $23.20 (originally $34)
- Microderm GLO MINI Premium Skincare Bundle with Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool for $114.97 (orig. $130)
Home
- Portable Mobile Laptop Desk for $60 (originally $100)
- YnM Weighted Blanket for $49.90 (originally $79.90)
- Nod Hybrid Queen Mattress by Tuft & Needle for $607 (originally $718)
- Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker for $32.07 (originally $50)
- Fjallraven, Kanken Classic Backpack for Everyday for $67.27 (originally $80)
- Toshiba Works with Alexa Smart WiFi Air Purifier, 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Cleaner for $99 (with Echo Dot $140)
Kids
- Pink Princess Palace Tent for $39 (originally $61)
- LEGO Classic Creative Fun Building Kit for $30 (originally $40)
- Peppa Pig Pop n’ Playhouse and Play n’ Go Campervan Combo Pack for $25 (originally $40)
- Paw Patrol, Jet to The Rescue Marshall’s Deluxe Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds for $10 (originally $15)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit Musical STEAM Toy for Ages 5-10 for $54 with coupon (originally $60)
- LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids for $150 with coupon (originally $160)
- Jenga Game Wooden Blocks Stacking Tumbling Tower Game for $20.79 (originally $29.88)
Gaming
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 WiFi Router with 4 Ethernet Ports for $247 (originally $300)
- Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 64 GB for $299
- Sega Genesis Mini console for $50 (originally $80)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (originally $50)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (originally $70)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Nintendo Switch for $32.84 (originally $40)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $38.90 (originally $40)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $130 (originally $160)
Jewelry
- Sterling Silver 0.50 ct. t.w. Pave Diamond Ring for $129 (originally $199)
- Lucky Brand Women's Gold Large Hoop Earrings for $22.75 (originally $35)
- Kate Spade New York Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet for $47.40 (originally $58)
- Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband for $25
- 0.40 ct. t.w. Diamond Ring in Sterling Silver for $189
