17 Best Amazon Leggings on Sale for Prime Day 2020

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Prime Day is here! The biggest shopping day of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. This year's annual shopping event takes place from Oct. 13-14 and is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

A major part of our new daily uniform, leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on right now. Considering you can wear them to yoga class, to work from home, to the (home) gym and as actual pants, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple -- especially when there is a deal to score.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs. 

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun.

Amazon shoppers, are you ready to stock up and save? Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings in every size, fit and color below.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day leggings deals.

Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Amazon
Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. 

REGULARLY $99

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging
Alo Yoga

The Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Airbrush Capri Legging is perfect for everyday wear. But hurry: It's selling out fast during Prime Day 2020. 

REGULARLY $71.95

FP Movement Kyoto Leggings
Free People
Free People FP Movement Kyoto Leggings
Amazon
FP Movement Kyoto Leggings
Free People

Loungewear will always be a go-to when we're shopping, and these Free People leggings make a stylish addition to our growing collection.

REGULARLY $128

Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala

These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect dupe for the pricey designer version. 

Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals
adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
Women's 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals

These adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Leggings are a steal at $30 and come in 34 different color patterns.

REGULARLY $40

High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint
Shapermint High Waisted Compression Butt Lifting Leggings - Shapewear for Women
Amazon
High Waisted Compression Legging
Shapermint

Chill, these high-waist shapewear leggings by Shapermint have everything under control. The compression fabric smooths and shapes and even lifts your booty. 

REGULARLY $29.99

Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGESS
OUGES Womens High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Running Leggings
Amazon
Women's High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
OUGESS

No need to leave your phone at home (well, unless you want to!). These stylish, stretchy pants by OUGESS come in 30 different styles, and almost all of them are around 20% off for Prime Day. 

REGULARLY $22.99

Women's High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
WodoWei
WodoWei Women’s High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings 7/8 Length Workout Yoga Pants
Amazon
Women’s High Waisted Camo Seamless Leggings
WodoWei

These yoga leggings by WodoWei are breathable, stretchy, and so-not-see-through. With seven different styles, you'll look fly for your workout every single day of the week.

REGULARLY $24.99

Women's Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Women's Occasion Legging
Amazon
Women's Occasion Legging
Alo Yoga

Make a major statement in these occasion leggings by Alo Yoga. They come in three prints and they're selling out so fast. 

Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka
Oalka Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Amazon
Women's Yoga Capris Running Pants Workout Leggings
Oalka

These stretchy capris by Oaika come in 37 different colors. Scoop up a few before this Prime Day 2020 flash deal ends! 

REGULARLY $16.99

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Amazon
Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas

These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe.

REGULARLY $35

Seamless Leggings
HUE
HUE Women's Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Seamless Leggings
HUE
If you're looking for a durable pair of black leggings that fit great, these are a good choice.
REGULARLY $21

Women's Nylon Tricot Leggings
American Apparel
American Apparel Women's Nylon Tricot Leggings
Amazon
Women's Nylon Tricot Leggings
American Apparel

Just add a sports bra, running shoes and your favorite activewear tank for a complete workout set.

REGULARLY $38

Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
AURIQUE
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
Amazon
Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
AURIQUE

These comfy, well-reviewed leggings from Amazon brand AURIQUE come in five colors, including Blue Gibraltar Sea (pictured above).

REGULARLY $25.99

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour

These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.

Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
Amazon
Women's Tp Tights P. Blue
adidas by Stella McCartney

These super trendy adidas by Stella McCartney leggings have reflective tape arranged in a cool and unique pattern and are designed with a double-layered waistband for comfort.

REGULARLY $130

Want more deals? 

Deals on Fitbit, Instant Pot, Nespresso and More! 

The Best Beauty Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

