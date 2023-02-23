Winter is oh-so-slowly coming to an end (we promise), and if you're looking ahead on your 2023 calendar to find a spring wedding (or a few), you'll want to start looking for your perfect outfit sooner rather than later.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to welcome in sunnier days ahead. This spring, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the 17 best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Windsor, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials with budget options that will make you feel like a million bucks, ranging from under $50, under $100 and splurge-worthy selections over $100.

MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress MyTheresa MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress This elegant midi dress is fantastic for formal weddings, but can also be styled down with the right accessories for a more casual occasion. $555 Shop Now

ASTR the Label Gaia Dress Amazon ASTR the Label Gaia Dress This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up. $98 Shop Now

Reformation Rachelle Dress Reformation Reformation Rachelle Dress Made of organic cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, this poplin dress is a lovely choice for outdoor weddings. $278 Shop Now

