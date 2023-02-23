Shopping

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Revolve, Lulu's, Reformation and More

By Lauren Gruber
Winter is oh-so-slowly coming to an end (we promise), and if you're looking ahead on your 2023 calendar to find a spring wedding (or a few), you'll want to start looking for your perfect outfit sooner rather than later.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to welcome in sunnier days ahead. This spring, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the 17 best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Windsor, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials with budget options that will make you feel like a million bucks, ranging from under $50, under $100 and splurge-worthy selections over $100.

Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress
Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress
Windsor
Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress

This simple black gown is an elegant choice for a wedding (or any elegant occasion) with its fishtail hem and strapless neckline.

$45
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress
MyTheresa
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress

This elegant midi dress is fantastic for formal weddings, but can also be styled down with the right accessories for a more casual occasion. 

$555
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac

$32
ASOS DESIGN Curve Bardot Corset Detail Ruched Midi Dress
ASOS DESIGN Curve Bardot Corset Detail Ruched Midi Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Bardot Corset Detail Ruched Midi Dress

Embody the corset top trend in this va-va-voom red dress.

$35
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.

$42
Abercrombie and Fitch Knotted Strap Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Knotted Strap Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Knotted Strap Maxi Dress

This sunny golden yellow dress from Abercrombie and Fitch is made of 100% cotton for breathability.

$120$40
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress

"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.

$89$45
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable for weddings.

$64
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up. 

$98
ASOS Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress
Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress
ASOS
ASOS Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress

This juicy mango-colored dress features an elegant cowl neck and sultry slit.

$125$107
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali Diana Gown

Norma Kamali's Diane gown is a cult favorite thanks to its draped fabric that's both comfortable and curve-accentuating.

$215
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.

$150$128
WITH FREE MY A&F MEMBERSHIP
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Black Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$92
Lulu's Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulu's Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress

Feel the love in a romantic rose jacquard midi with a lace-up back.

$88
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.

$88
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Revolve
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown

This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.

$238
Reformation Rachelle Dress
Reformation Rachelle Dress
Reformation
Reformation Rachelle Dress

Made of organic cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, this poplin dress is a lovely choice for outdoor weddings.

$278

