17 Stylish Boots Under $200 to Wear Through Fall and Winter
It’s boot season! The time to tuck away open-toe shoes to the back and bring a lineup of boots to the forefront.
While the go-to black ankle boots you’ve had forever are truly a wardrobe MVP, it never hurts to add a new pair or two to the collection to wear in rotation with different outfits for fall and winter.
This season’s boot trends vary, so depending on your mood and preference, there’s one out there for you. Not into over-the-knee boots? Try knee-high styles that are easier to wear, especially during the daytime. They’re offered in slouchy suede or sleek leather and even a croc-embossed finish, which are everywhere on Instagram right now.
Functionality is a common theme, too. Stompers with chunky lug soles and shearling lining in stylish, weather-proof iterations are made for winter’s harsh conditions (no more “ugly” practical shoes!).
And since we’re always seeking affordable buys, ET Style has gathered 17 of the best boots out there to wear through fall and winter that are priced under $200 (so you can save for all the gift-giving, too). Shop our picks, ahead.
Snakeskin print adds a punch to a neutral outfit. The chunky heel makes it easy and comfortable to wear all day long.
Slouchy suede knee-highs look elevated no matter how you style them -- pair with everything from vintage jeans to midi dresses.
Victorian-style lace-up booties add fancy flair to your footwear collection.
The western boot trend isn't going anywhere.
What's not to love about this boot? The calf-length style is modern, while the olive green color is simply gorgeous.
When you're feeling laidback, a classic pair of Docs do the job.
If you're into making a statement, tall croc-embossed designs are so of-the-moment.
Have you ever seen a boot that screams winter as much as this stunner?
Leopard print, who? Tiger print footwear is taking over.
Lug boots will be huge going into 2020. We adore this affordable tough-looking pair.
The perfect black ankle boot you can wear every day. We love the slim construction (doesn't conflict with pant hems) and elongated pointed toe.
Save your toes en route to holiday parties by throwing on sparkly, shimmery sock booties -- they're just as dressy as stiletto sandals.
These cream-colored beauties with top-stitching detail look so much more expensive than they are.
Rain or snow, these stylish weather-proof rubber boots are easy to clean and pull on and off. And it comes in five colors!
The fashion girl's version of the hiking boot, these shearling-lined stompers will keep your feet warm throughout winter.
A square-toe boot is a huge trend for good reason -- it's sleek, structural and unexpectedly elegant.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
