17 Stylish Boots Under $200 to Wear Through Fall and Winter

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
best boots under $200
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

It’s boot season! The time to tuck away open-toe shoes to the back and bring a lineup of boots to the forefront.

While the go-to black ankle boots you’ve had forever are truly a wardrobe MVP, it never hurts to add a new pair or two to the collection to wear in rotation with different outfits for fall and winter. 

This season’s boot trends vary, so depending on your mood and preference, there’s one out there for you. Not into over-the-knee boots? Try knee-high styles that are easier to wear, especially during the daytime. They’re offered in slouchy suede or sleek leather and even a croc-embossed finish, which are everywhere on Instagram right now.

Functionality is a common theme, too. Stompers with chunky lug soles and shearling lining in stylish, weather-proof iterations are made for winter’s harsh conditions (no more “ugly” practical shoes!).

And since we’re always seeking affordable buys, ET Style has gathered 17 of the best boots out there to wear through fall and winter that are priced under $200 (so you can save for all the gift-giving, too). Shop our picks, ahead.

Farrah Studded Bootie
Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond Farrah Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Farrah Studded Bootie
Treasure & Bond

Snakeskin print adds a punch to a neutral outfit. The chunky heel makes it easy and comfortable to wear all day long. 

Suede Boots
H&M
H&M suede boots
H&M
Suede Boots
H&M

Slouchy suede knee-highs look elevated no matter how you style them -- pair with everything from vintage jeans to midi dresses. 

Respect Lace Up Kitten Heel Boots in Gray
ASOS
ASOS Respect Lace Up Kitten Heel Boots in Gray
ASOS
Respect Lace Up Kitten Heel Boots in Gray
ASOS

Victorian-style lace-up booties add fancy flair to your footwear collection. 

White Mid Calf Western Boot
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing White Mid Calf Western Boot
PrettyLittleThing
White Mid Calf Western Boot
PrettyLittleThing

The western boot trend isn't going anywhere. 

Per Suede Me Boot
Modcloth
Modcloth Per Suede Me Boot
Modcloth
Per Suede Me Boot
Modcloth

What's not to love about this boot? The calf-length style is modern, while the olive green color is simply gorgeous. 

Leona Temperley Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Leona Temperley Boot
Urban Outfitters
Leona Temperley Boot
Dr. Martens

When you're feeling laidback, a classic pair of Docs do the job. 

Rouge Black Crocodile
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Rouge Black Crocodile
Steve Madden
Rouge Black Crocodile
Steve Madden

If you're into making a statement, tall croc-embossed designs are so of-the-moment. 

Chrissa Heel Bootie
Nine West
Nine West Chrissa Heel Bootie
Nine West
Chrissa Heel Bootie
Nine West

Have you ever seen a boot that screams winter as much as this stunner? 

Issa Booties in Tiger
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Issa Booties in Tiger
Dolce Vita
Issa Booties in Tiger
Dolce Vita

Leopard print, who? Tiger print footwear is taking over. 

Burgundy Croc Texture Chunky Heeled Ankle Boots
Missguided
Missguided Burgundy Croc Texture Chunky Heeled Ankle Boots
Missguided
Burgundy Croc Texture Chunky Heeled Ankle Boots
Missguided

Lug boots will be huge going into 2020. We adore this affordable tough-looking pair. 

Batis
Aldo
Aldo Batis Boot
Aldo
Batis
Aldo

The perfect black ankle boot you can wear every day. We love the slim construction (doesn't conflict with pant hems) and elongated pointed toe. 

Depp Boot
RAYE
Raye Depp Boot
Revolve
Depp Boot
RAYE

This lengthy cap-toe design looks so chic with skirts and dresses. 

Shimmer Sock Boots
Express
Express Shimmer Sock Boots
Express
Shimmer Sock Boots
Express

Save your toes en route to holiday parties by throwing on sparkly, shimmery sock booties -- they're just as dressy as stiletto sandals. 

Mara Leather Buttermilk Point Boots
Topshop
Topshop Mara Leather Buttermilk Point Boots
Topshop
Mara Leather Buttermilk Point Boots
Topshop

These cream-colored beauties with top-stitching detail look so much more expensive than they are. 

The Rain Boot
Everlane
Everlane The Rain Boot
Everlane
The Rain Boot
Everlane

Rain or snow, these stylish weather-proof rubber boots are easy to clean and pull on and off. And it comes in five colors! 

Lace-Up Leather Boots
Mango
Mango Lace-up Leather Boots
Mango
Lace-Up Leather Boots
Mango

The fashion girl's version of the hiking boot, these shearling-lined stompers will keep your feet warm throughout winter. 

Heeled Leather Square Toe Ankle Boots
Zara
Zara Heeled Leather Square Toe Ankle Boots
Zara
Heeled Leather Square Toe Ankle Boots
Zara

A square-toe boot is a huge trend for good reason -- it's sleek, structural and unexpectedly elegant. 

