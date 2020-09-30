19 Best Flat Irons for Extremely Straight Hair

A good flat iron is one of those styling tools that can turn a “meh” hair day into a great one. Even second-day hair (or third...or fourth?) can get an instant refresh with a few passes of a straightner and some dry shampoo.

The best flat iron is speedy, sleek-looking and won’t totally damage or destroy your tresses. Each of the following on this list -- choose from ceramic, tourmaline and ionic technology -- is a favorite among stylish celebs and pro stylists (as well as us mere mortals). And each will deliver serious shine and style to your frizzy, wavy, curly hair and natural hair.

Just a few swipes with one of these hair tools will have you looking and feeling like you just emerged from the salon when you haven't even left the house.

So bypass the keratin treatment, turn up the heat and shop the best flat irons on the market, below. (And not to nag, but don't forget the heat protectant.)

1" Flat Iron Mixed Chicks Macy's 1" Flat Iron Mixed Chicks The Mixed Chicks 1" Flat Iron is a professional grade flat iron with three layers of ceramic plating, a FTFC heater and a variable temperature up to 450 degrees. REGULARLY $110 $93.50 at Macy's

Corrale Hair Straightener Dyson Nordstrom Corrale Hair Straightener Dyson Dyson recently launched the brand-new Corrale Hair Straightener, which uses innovative flexing plates that allow for lower heat and thus less heat damage. Over on the brand's Instagram Story highlights, founder James Dyson explains that the flat iron's plates corral the hair into an oval section (that's where it got its name!), holding it together and easing tension. And according to celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, you can use it with the cord or go cord-free when you're on the move. We also love that it has an idle mode; after not being used for five minutes, it automatically shuts off. $499.99 at Nordstrom

SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron T3 Amazon SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron T3 This best-selling straightening iron leaves your hair so shiny that friends might start seeing their reflection in your strands. The 1-inch ceramic plates maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness -- and as the name suggests, you only need to use it once on each section of hair. If you are planning to straighten your hair on the go, let us introduce you to the (absolutely adorable) SinglePass travel straightener. $180 at Amazon

The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron Drybar Nordstrom The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron Drybar Even super-thick hair is no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls -- no curling iron required, if you’ve got the styling tool skills! REGULARLY $165 $140.25 at Nordstrom

Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Amazon Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly. REGULARLY $139.99 $100.36 at Amazon

Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron, 1-inch Remington Amazon Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron, 1-inch Remington This Remington ceramic flat iron is proof that you don’t need to spend a ton to look like you just walked out of a blow-dry bar. The ceramic plates on this straightener are infused with crushed pearls, which will give you that “Did she just get a blowout?” look. REGULARLY $33.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Original Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron Hair Straightener Chi Walmart Original Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron Hair Straightener Chi A true classic, this versatile straightener from Chi gives you straight and sleek strands with minimal damage, thanks to its ceramic plates. It also helps reduce frizz and static to keep hair looking silky and smooth. No wonder it's considered the best flat iron by many beauty lovers. REGULARLY $99.98 $58 at Amazon

Illuminati Styler Amika Revolve Illuminati Styler Amika This bright pink, patterned straightener is more than just a pretty hair tool to show off on your vanity. It has nano-diamond-infused ceramic plates that -- along with tourmaline, silver and other mineral powders -- create a type of heat called far-infrared. This method is unique because it keeps hair from becoming dry and actually locks in moisture to keep your strands soft and supple. FYI, Amika recommends using these heat guidelines for its adjustable heat setting, according to your hair type: Fine, thin hair should stay below 360°F; normal, medium and wavy hair can go between 360°F and 380°F; and thick, coarse and curly hair can crank it up between 380°F and 450°F. $120 at Revolve

3-in-One Flat Iron Kristin Ess Target 3-in-One Flat Iron Kristin Ess This good-looking straightener from Lauren Conrad’s hair guru has four heat options and uses ionic technology to get straight hair while leaving strands super soft and shiny. It even shuts off automatically, so you won’t have a panic attack when you're at the grocery store and suddenly ask yourself, “Did I turn off my hair straightener this morning?” Styling crisis averted. $149.21 at Target

Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (1.25 Inch) Harry Josh Goop Ceramic Flat Styling Iron (1.25 Inch) Harry Josh The Ceramic Flat Styling Iron from Harry Josh (Gisele Bundchen's hair stylist) straightens and smooths hair, leaving it super-shiny and silky. At 1.25 inches the ceramic plates are a bit wider than most flat irons but the plates are also curved with a nice grip, so you can pull hair through without it slipping or holding it too tightly to create that weird flat iron kink. $200 at Goop

XL Hair Straightening Brush, Heated Styling Brush Revlon Amazon XL Hair Straightening Brush, Heated Styling Brush Revlon For those who aren’t keen on running hot plates directly over their hair, this heated styling brush (a relative of the buzzy Revlon One-Step) is a great alternative. This heat styling tool features ceramic coated bristles that glide seamlessly through the hair, straightening your strands as you brush. With extra-long bristles and a special ion generator that delivers a constant stream of frizz-reducing negative ions, it allows you to straighten out kinks and curls with less damage. And good news, especially for ladies with short hair: Its extra-long bristles can get right to the root of your hair -- something that can be tricky with conventional irons. REGULARLY $49.99 $42.98 at Amazon

Cordless Straightener BaByliss LookFantastic Cordless Straightener BaByliss Presenting the world's first ever cordless hair straightener. The BaByliss Cordless Straightener take three hours to charge for 30-minutes of use at maximum temperature. $266 at LookFantastic

Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron The Beachwaver Co. Amazon Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron The Beachwaver Co. This multipurpose tool has funky-looking attachments that allow you to use it as a straightening iron or to achieve a voluminous blowout sans hair dryer. Simply place the tool at the root of your hair then lift the root up and roll your wrist down in a C shape. When the hair is wrapped around the iron, glide it through the hair and you’ll have a salon-worthy blowout with a bit of bounce. $99 at Amazon

Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss Amazon Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types from thick hair to fine hair, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment. $129.99 at Amazon

Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener KIPOZI Amazon Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener KIPOZI Don’t just trust us: Thousands of Amazon reviewers love the way this economical option gets their stubborn curly hair straight. And the titanium plates are 1.75 inches wide, so you can do your whole head in less than 15 minutes. $37.06 at Amazon

Airwrap Complete Styler Dyson Amazon Airwrap Complete Styler Dyson Want to make a gal really happy? Gift her the beauty community-beloved Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. The advanced hair tool comes with eight detachable brushes, barrels and dryer -- with intelligent heat control technology -- for all her hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage. Still unsure? Read up on what you need to know about the buzzy beauty buy. $549.99 at Best Buy

Platinum+ Professional Performance 1" Styler GHD Sephora Platinum+ Professional Performance 1" Styler GHD Hot tip: GHD stands for “good hair day,” and let’s just say that this professional flat iron straightener lives up to its name. It spreads heat evenly over the plates at an optimal temperature -- 365°F, if you're curious -- to prevent breakage, protect color and deliver a super-straight look in seconds. $249 at Sephora

Magical Stone 10X Styling Iron Bio Ionic Amazon Magical Stone 10X Styling Iron Bio Ionic The cool marble pattern on this Bio Ionic flat iron makes it 100 percent OK to leave out on your vanity. It has plates made with a special heat technology that straightens your hair without damaging it, and the vibrating plates get hair straighter faster, so you can be out the door (well, the bathroom door, at least) in less than 10 minutes. $199 at Amazon

Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron Paul Mitchell Macy's Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron Paul Mitchell The Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth 1.25" Flat Iron is a professional-grade styling tool which features adjustable temperature control, IsoTherm titanium plates and a microchip to allow for lightning-fast heat recovery. REGULARLY $149.99 $127.49 at Macy's

