Pop the champagne, turn up the volume, and make sure you’re registered to vote, because the 2018 American Music Awards were all about fun, top hits, and active change this year.

Taylor Swift took home a record four awards, continuing her political stance during her last speech for Artist of the Year and encouraging viewers to go out and vote during the midterm elections next month. She also opened the show with an explosive performance of “I Did Something Bad.”

Cardi B also had a big night, returning for her first award show since giving birth to daughter Kulture. The rapper took home three awards and gave a widely praised performance of “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

But things got even more interesting when the cameras weren’t rolling. Here’s what happened behind-the-scenes at the AMAs:

WireImage

1. Post Malone was certainly thirsty

The “Rockstar” rapper was clearly having a good time at the annual awards show. He was first spotted with a red solo cup on the red carpet. He was later spotted with a full glass of red wine in the audience at the show. When it came time for him to accept his award, Post handed his then-empty glass to the person sitting next to him before taking to the stage. He was later spotted at the bar changing up his order yet again. This time it looked like a pineapple-colored mixed drink. Cheers!

Getty Images

2. Dua Lipa is a pro

Despite tripping in the middle of her performance when the cameras weren’t on her, the singer made a world-class save and continued her upbeat renditions of “One Kiss” and “Electricity.” With multiple platforms, a trust fall, neon paint, and water from the ceiling, it’s a wonder she made it through unscathed!

Getty Images

3. Jennifer Lopez gets some impressive support

After belting out her new song “Limitless,” J.Lo was surprised to see her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, chatting with AMAs host, Tracee Ellis Ross in the crowd. So surprised, in fact, that Lopez pointed from the stage in shock at her man. Swoon!

Getty Images

4. Taylor Swift and Cardi B team up

We smell a future collaboration! Taylor Swift made a new A-list pal in the AMAs audience — new mom, Cardi B! It was a triumphant night for both ladies, with Swift opening the show making history with a record number of wins and Cardi winning three awards and returning to her first awards show stage since the birth of her daughter Kulture. Taylor was the one to approach Cardi for the pic, which the rapper happily took.

Getty Images

5. Cardi B doesn’t seem impressed with Tracee Ellis Ross

Despite goofing off with Swift, gushing about her return to the stage, and even doing a salsa dance in her seat 15 minutes before the show started, Cardi wasn’t particularly enthusiastic when host Tracee Ellis Ross was covering her song “Bodak Yellow.” She didn’t stand or show any enthusiasm for the comedian host’s performance.

Getty Images

6. Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson are loving the AMAs

Cardi may not be impressed, but Evan and Ashlee were loving Tracee’s opening monologue. The pair proudly watched Evan’s sister crack jokes, and her Shade Room number had Ashlee literally bent over with laughter.

For more big moments from the 2018 AMAs, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

See Every Single Jaw-Dropping Outfit Tracee Ellis Ross Rocked at the 2018 AMAs

2018 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

2018 AMAs: Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Camila Cabello & More Latinx Singers Take Over Awards Show

Related Gallery