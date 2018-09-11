The 2018 American Music Awards are revealing this year's slate of nominees!

"Love Lies" singer Normani and "Meant to Be" songstress Bebe Rexha led the announcements alongside recording artists Kane Brown and Ella Mai during a special event at YouTube Space L.A. Wednesday morning.

Check out the live-stream of the nominee announcements below, and find out which music superstars are going to be in the running to take home trophies in all of the annual awards show's slate of competitive categories.

It was recently announced that Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross is returning to host the show for the second time, after proving just how great an emcee she really is when she led the 2017 AMAs.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the AMAs are moving to a new night and will be airing live on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The show had traditionally been aired on a Sunday in November.

This year's awards show will feature a number of performances from some of the most exciting names in the music industry as the biggest stars in show business gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2018 American Music Awards will air Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Check out the video below for some of the best moments from last year's amazing AMA spectacular.

