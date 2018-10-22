The 2018 Latin American Music Awards are right around the corner.

The hottest Latinx stars will step out on Thursday to celebrate the best Spanish-language music from the past year. Before the show airs, ET is breaking down everything you need to know, from the hosts, to the presenters, to the can't-miss performances that will heat up the stage!

When Is It?

The Latin AMAs will broadcast live from Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Telemundo.

Who Is Hosting?

This year, the awards ceremony will celebrate Latin women in music by having all-female hosts, including Aracely Arambula, Becky G, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.

Who Is Performing?

The awards show will feature performances by Maluma, Becky G, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Alvaro Soler, Anitta, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Farruko, Gloria Trevi, Joss Favela, La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, Lele Pons, Leslie Grace, Ludacris, Nacho, Prince Royce, Tini, Wisin y Yandel and Zion & Lennox.

Who Is Presenting?

The ceremony has a long list of talent who will take the stage: Amaury Nolasco, Adriel Favela, Ana Lorena Sanchez, Ana Lucia Dominguez, Angelica Celaya, Carlos Ponce, Christian Acosta, Claudia Vergara, Cynthia Olavarria, Danny Pino, Dra. Ana Maria Polo, Don Francisco, Elvis Crespo, Emeraude Toubia, Erasmo Provenza, Erik Hayser, Gaby Espino, Guy Ecker, Ha*Ash, Isabella Castillo, Jeimy Osorio, Jorge Salinas, Julio Vaqueiro, Lary Over, Litzy, Maria Celeste Arraras, Marjorie de Sousa, Matias Novoa, Nastassja Bolivar, Raymix, Samadhi Zendejas, Sharlene Taule, Steve Aoki, Tony Plana and Yashua.

Who Are the Most Nominated Artists?

J Balvin and Ozuna lead the pack with nine Latin AMA nominations each, followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six. As for the top category of the night, 10 singers are up for artist of the year: Bad Bunny, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Shakira.

Who Is Receiving Special Awards?

Maluma will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution Award, presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist, to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period of time.

Additionally, Daddy Yankee will receive the Icon Award. The award is given to the most distinguished and beloved artist of the Hispanic world, who is recognized on every continent as the king or queen of their music genre.

