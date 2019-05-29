Country music's biggest night of the year just got even bigger!

It was announced on Wednesday that the lineup of performers who will be gracing the stage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5 now includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Boyz II Men.

These new additions fill out an already prestigious lineup of heavyweights, which also includes Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.

With Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild co-hosting the event, it only makes sense that her group will be performing. She'll be sharing emcee duties with Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the nominees with three each. Others, including Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Luke Combs, scored two nominations. Boyz II Men, Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mendes and others earned their first CMT nominations this year.

Fans are invited to vote on all categories up until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 4. Although there are currently 14 acts up for Video of the Year, the top five nominees will be announced the day of the show and fans will be able to vote all day and throughout the show on Twitter to determine the winner. Take a look at all the nominees up for prizes right here.

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

