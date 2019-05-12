2019 Fall TV Preview: Watch Trailers for All the New Broadcast Shows

Get an early first look at the new shows coming this fall!

With the fates of your favorite shows (almost) decided, it's time to look ahead to the new broadcast comedies and dramas heading to the small screen this September -- and you'll have plenty to pick from.

From spinoffs (The CW's Katy Keene, CBS' FBI: Most Wanted) and established franchises (The CW's Batwoman and Nancy Drew) to top-billed stars (Kim Cattrall in Fox's Filthy Rich, Jimmy Smits in NBC's Bluff City Law) and adaptations of popular books (ABC's Stumptown drama, NBC's Bone Collector-inspired Lincoln), an eclectic mix of offerings that will give everyone something to get excited about.

To get you up to speed on all the broadcast offerings headed your way this fall, ET is compiling all the available trailers for each new show, including a brief synopsis of what they're all about. Happy viewing, TV fans!

(This post will continue to be updated throughout the week as each network release new trailers, so bookmark this page and come back for more early first looks.)

CBS

Evil

What It's About: The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp

NBC

Bluff City Law

What It's About: Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world… if they can ever get along.

Cast: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson

Perfect Harmony

What It's About: When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

Cast: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport

Sunnyside

What It's About: Garrett Modi was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help -- giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.

Cast: Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!

'This Is Us' Renewed Through Season 6

Constance Wu Says 'Fresh Off the Boat' Renewal Is 'Not' Good News, Backtracks

Related Gallery