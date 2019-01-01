Hollywood was a bit surprised when Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced as co-hosts for the 2019 Golden Globes, but if the show is anything like their promos, it's going to be awesome.

The 76th annual awards show kicks off on Sunday, and with less than a week to go, we've been gifted with three new promos showing exactly what Oh and Samberg have up their sleeves.

The first promo, released on Saturday, shows the "best friends" dressed to impress as they show off their secret handshake. It quickly becomes clear, however, that they aren't exactly on the same page. "We just met," Oh hilariously confesses.

While handshakes might not have been their thing, teasing the Golden Globes definitely is. In the next clip, released on Sunday, the pair put on their best sultry voices to list a few things viewers can expect from the big night -- and a few things they decided to say just for fun.

Lastly, a promo released on Monday shows Oh and Samberg addressing the "elephant in the room." But as they share, the elephant is actually real, and in the room next door. Watch below.

Fans first saw Oh and Samberg's chemistry when they presented together at the 2018 Emmys in September, and as it turns out, that was enough to nab them the Golden Globes gig.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, Co-Chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a joint statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

In addition to her co-hosting duties, Oh is also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve. See more on the 2019 Golden Globes nominations in the video below.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

