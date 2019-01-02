2019 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know

We're mere days away from the 2019 Golden Globes!

The annual ceremony, honoring the best in film and television, marks the official start of awards season, and we cannot wait to see which stars will take home shiny new statuettes on Sunday.

Ahead of Hollywood's biggest party, ET has your definitive guide to all things Golden Globes. From where to watch to which celebrities you can expect to see on the red carpet, here's everything you need to know ahead of the star-studded awards show.

When are the 2019 Golden Globes? Sunday, Jan. 6.

Where to Watch: The awards show will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Who's Hosting? Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg (both Golden Globe winners themselves) will co-host this year's ceremony. "They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television," co-chairmen of NBC Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement. "It's sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night."

Who's Presenting? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has yet to reveal its sure-to-be A-list roster of presenters. This post will be updated when the names have been announced. Additionally, Idris Elba's 16-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, will serve as this year's Golden Globe ambassador, escorting winners offstage after each is presented with their award.

Who's Nominated? On the film side, the Adam McKay-directed Vice leads with six nominations, total, followed closely behind by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born with five each. On the TV side, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story came out on top with four nominations. See the full list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations here.

Were There Any Surprise Nominations? While there were plenty of surprises this year, we were especially ecstatic over news that Kristen Bell finally received a nod for her role as Eleanor Shellstrop on NBC's The Good Place, while Constance Wu nabbed a nod for her performance in Crazy Rich Asians, becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in decades.

Meanwhile, many TV lovers were sad to see shows like This Is Us get completely shut out, while film fans were shocked that neither Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan nor anyone from Widows was recognized. You can see more of our surprises and snubs for TV and film.

Who Is Getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award? Jeff Bridges, who has starred in films such as The Big Lebowski and Crazy Heart (for which he won the Best Actor in a Drama Globe in 2010), will be awarded one of the night's most prestigious honors, highlighting "a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment." Previous winners include Meryl Streep, Robin Williams and Oprah Winfrey. Good luck topping Oprah's speech, Mr. Bridges!

What Is the Carol Burnett Award? It is the HFPA's "prestigious" new award celebrating celebrate "the highest level of achievement in the medium" of television, announced ahead of this year's nominations. The first-ever recipient is the woman after whom the award is named: Carol Burnett, a 17-time Golden Globe nominee and five-time winner who is being recognized for a lifetime of achievement on our TV screens.

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's Best Awards Show Moments

Jennifer Aniston 'So Excited' Over Dolly Parton's Golden Globe Nomination (Exclusive)

Constance Wu Reacts to Historic 'Crazy Rich Asians' Golden Globe Nom: 'It's Super F**king Cool' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery