2019 Met Gala: Cher Shocks Party Goers With Surprise Performance

Cher excited her famous fans as only she can when she hit the stage 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala for a surprise performance.

While the 72-year-old singer did not pose on the red carpet at Monday night's event in New York City, she fully embraced the gala's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. During her performance of Abba's 1974 hit song, "Waterloo," she wore a curly blonde wig, jeans with peace sign patches on the knees, a pink top and black jacket.

She later changed into one of her more iconic styles, a sheer jumpsuit with sparkle accents and a black biker jacket with pink lining, that she paired with a bright blue wig. Cher also performed several of her classic tunes, including "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Though the event is completely closed off to the public, Gwen Stefani, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld and other stars took to their Instagram Story to share snippets of Cher's performance.

Cher has not been seen on a Met Gala red carpet since 2015 when she posed with Marc Jacobs on the red carpet. The theme that year was China: Through The Looking Glass, and at the time she opted for a much simpler style.

The music icon has been getting invites to the exclusive soiree since the '70s. In 1974, when the theme was Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design, she wore one of her more iconic ensembles, a fully sheer jumpsuit with sparkling accents and feathery trim by Bob Mackie, that would later inspire Kim Kardashian West's 2015 Met Gala style by Roberto Cavalli.

Nearly a decade later, Cher again stunned when she showed up to the 1985 Met Gala with Mackie wearing a pair of exquisite-yet-extreme statement earrings. The theme that year was Costumes of Royal India.

Cher's style has inspired so many other fashionistas that she could almost have a Met Gala solely dedicated to her looks.

In the meantime, here's more moments from the first Monday in May:

