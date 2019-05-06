2019 Met Gala Red Carpet: See All the Arrivals!

The first Monday in May is finally here!

The Met Gala is arguably fashion's biggest night, where today's biggest celebrities grace the red carpet on the grand steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to show off their fashion A-game. The theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," which calls for statement-making, over-the-top ensembles that everyone will be talking about for days.

Naturally, Lady Gaga is a co-chair this year, alongside Serena Williams and Harry Styles. The committee boasts major star power as well, many of who are Met Gala veterans, which includes Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Bradley Cooper.

Some celebs will make their Met Gala debut -- from country musician Kacey Musgraves to Riverdale actress Camila Mendes to British pop star Dua Lipa.

Gaga was one of the first stars to arrive and she already owned the extravagant theme in a dramatic, billowy hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown and matching hair bow. She surprised everyone as she unveiled a whopping four statement looks on the carpet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chair Anna Wintour dazzled in a pink embroidered dress and two-tone feathered cape.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

YouTube star Liza Koshy also opted for pink in a Balmain couture piece, featuring an oversized, structured silhouette.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

See all the star arrivals in the gallery ahead:

Related Gallery

Sign up to ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2019: Anna Wintour and Lady Gaga Make Their Grand Entrances (Live Updates)

Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga Fabulously Unveils 4 Major Statement Looks While on Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra Says Her and Nick Jonas' Kids Will 'Definitely' Hear About Their Met Gala Meeting