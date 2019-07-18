2019 Premios Juventud: Complete List of Winners

And the winners are…

The 2019 Premios Juventud took place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, bringing together the hottest Latin acts. The annual event was hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Lali and CNCO.

The biggest winners of the night were Bad Bunny and Anuell AA, who each took home three awards, followed by Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Maluma, with two each.

This year, Maluma and Jesse & Joy were honored as the first ever artists to receive the Agent of Change Award for their positive impact on the community.

See the list of winners below:

El Productor que Siempre Nombran / Producer You Know By Shout-Out

DJ Luian & Mambo Kingz -- WINNER

Chris Jeday

Gaby Music

Hi Music Hi Flow

Ovy On The Drums

Play-N-Skillz

Saga WhiteBlack

Sergio George

Sky Rompiendo

Tainy

Nuevo en USA, pero conocido en casa / New in the USA, But Big at Home

Cazzu

Lali

Paulo Londra

Rosalía -- WINNER

Tini

La Nueva Generación Urbana / The New Urban Generation

Amenazzy -- WINNER

Camilo

Dalex

DaniLeigh

Eladio Carrion

Lyanno

Paloma Mami

Rauw Alejandro

Rombai

Sech

La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano / The New Regional Mexican Generation

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

T3R Elemento -- WINNER

El Agave de la Música / Regional Roots 2.0

Alex Fernández

Ángela Aguilar

Christian Nodal -- WINNER

El Bebeto

Pipe Bueno

Del Reality al Stage / Reality Show Breakout Artist

Amara La Negra

Cardi B -- WINNER

Carlos Rivera

Tini

CNCO

Greeicy

Canción para el Carro / Traffic Jam Song

"Aerolínea Carrillo" - T3R Elemento Ft. Gerardo Ortiz

"Baila, Baila, Baila" - Ozuna

"Calma" - Pedro Capó, Farruko

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Ella Quiere Beber" (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos -- WINNER

"Mia" - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake

"No Te Contaron Mal" - Christian Nodal

"Reggaeton" - J Balvin

"Reggaeton En Lo Oscuro" - Wisin y Yandel

"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra, Reik

La Más Pegajosa / Can't Get Enough

"A Través Del Vaso" - Banda Los Sebastianes

"Adictiva" - Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA

"Calma" - Pedro Capó, Farruko -- WINNER

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Créeme" - Karol G, Maluma

"Ella Quiere Beber" (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos

"Mia" - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake

"¿Por Qué Cambiaste de Opinión?" - Calibre 50

"Por Siempre Mi Amor" - Banda MS

"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra, Reik

Ritmo en la Regadera/ Singing in the Show

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Con Todo Incluido" - La Adictiva

"Desconocidos" - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo

"El Lujo de Tenerte" - Regulo Caro

"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi, Ozuna

"Me Gusta" - Natti Natasha

"Por Siempre Mi Amor" - Banda MS

"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G -- WINNER

"Sola" - Manuel Turizo

Cantante, Compositor, Escritor / Singer, Songwriter, Producer

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee -- WINNER

Espinoza Paz

Maluma

Ozuna

Quiero Más…/ Can't Get Enough

Ángela Aguilar

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny -- WINNER

Becky G

Chiquis Rivera

Luis Coronel

Natti Natasha

Nicky Jam

T3R Elemento

Ulices Chaidez

Parejas que Encienden las Redes / Couple That Fire Up My Feed

Anuel AA & Karol G -- WINNER

Becky G & Sebastian Lletget

Chiquis Rivera & Lorenzo Méndez

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Prince Royce & Emeraude Toubia

Me Llama la Atención / Scroll Stopper

Bad Bunny -- WINNER

Becky G

Chiquis Rivera

Christian Nodal

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Mau y Ricky

Nicky Jam

Thalía

Will Smith

Camino a la Cima / On the Rise

Ángela Aguilar

Cierra Ramírez

Isabela Moner

Lunay -- WINNER

Ryan García

Triple Amenaza / Triple Threat

Baby Ariel

Camila Mendes

Lele Pons -- WINNER

Rudy Mancuso

Sebastián Villalobos

Dos son Mejor que Uno / Name a Better Duo

Catherine Paiz + Austin McBroom -- WINNER

Juanpa Zurita + Rudy Mancuso

Karina Garcia + Mayra Garcia

Niki DeMartino + Gabi DeMartino

Sebastián Villalobos + María Laura

Influencer con Causa / Living Your Best Life

Ana Alvarado

Bella Thorne

Jaden Smith

Juanpa Zurita -- WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Creadores y Comediantes / Best LOL Award

Daniel El Travieso -- WINNER

Eric Ochoa (SUPEReeeGO)

Jiapsi Yañez

Mario Aguilar

The Crazy Gorilla

De Etiqueta / High Fashion

Daddy Yankee

Maluma -- WINNER

Natalia Jiménez

Ricky Martin

Sofia Carson

Siempre Auténtico / Street Style

​Bad Bunny -- WINNER

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Nicky Jam

Apasionado por los Zapatos /Shoe-Aholic

Becky G

Cardi B -- WINNER

Maluma

Paulina Rubio

Wisin

Obsesionado con el Cabello / Hair Obsessed

Bad Bunny

J Balvin -- WINNER

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma

Thalía

Coreografías que me Matan / Sick Dance Routine

"Baila, Baila, Baila" - Ozuna

"Caliente" - Lali, Pabllo Vittar

"Con Altura" - Rosalía, J Balvin Ft. El Guincho

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow -- WINNER

"HP" - Maluma

"La Respuesta" -Becky G, Maluma

"Me Gusta" – Natti Natasha

"Pretend' - CNCO

"Punto G" - Karol G

"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes, Anitta & Rita Ora

Esto sí es 'BTS' / This Is a 'BTS'

Behind The Scenes 'Atado Entre Tus Manos' - Tommy Torres, Sebastian Yatra

Behind The Scenes 'Créeme' - Karol G, Maluma

Behind The Scenes 'Desconocidos' - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo

Behind The Scenes 'I Can't Get Enough' - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

Behind The Scenes 'La Plata' - Juanes Ft. Lalo Ebratt

Behind The Scenes 'Lindo Pero Bruto' - Thalía, Lali

Behind The Scenes 'Lost in the Middle of Nowhere' - Kane Brown, Becky G

Behind The Scenes 'Taki Taki' - DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B -- WINNER

Behind The Scenes 'Temes' - iLe

Behind The Scenes 'Tu Vida En la Mía' - Marc Anthony

