2019 Premios Juventud: Complete List of Winners
And the winners are…
The 2019 Premios Juventud took place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, bringing together the hottest Latin acts. The annual event was hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, Lali and CNCO.
The biggest winners of the night were Bad Bunny and Anuell AA, who each took home three awards, followed by Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Maluma, with two each.
This year, Maluma and Jesse & Joy were honored as the first ever artists to receive the Agent of Change Award for their positive impact on the community.
See the list of winners below:
El Productor que Siempre Nombran / Producer You Know By Shout-Out
DJ Luian & Mambo Kingz -- WINNER
Chris Jeday
Gaby Music
Hi Music Hi Flow
Ovy On The Drums
Play-N-Skillz
Saga WhiteBlack
Sergio George
Sky Rompiendo
Tainy
Nuevo en USA, pero conocido en casa / New in the USA, But Big at Home
Cazzu
Lali
Paulo Londra
Rosalía -- WINNER
Tini
La Nueva Generación Urbana / The New Urban Generation
Amenazzy -- WINNER
Camilo
Dalex
DaniLeigh
Eladio Carrion
Lyanno
Paloma Mami
Rauw Alejandro
Rombai
Sech
La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano / The New Regional Mexican Generation
El Fantasma
Fuerza Regida
Kanales
Lenin Ramírez
T3R Elemento -- WINNER
El Agave de la Música / Regional Roots 2.0
Alex Fernández
Ángela Aguilar
Christian Nodal -- WINNER
El Bebeto
Pipe Bueno
Del Reality al Stage / Reality Show Breakout Artist
Amara La Negra
Cardi B -- WINNER
Carlos Rivera
Tini
CNCO
Greeicy
Canción para el Carro / Traffic Jam Song
"Aerolínea Carrillo" - T3R Elemento Ft. Gerardo Ortiz
"Baila, Baila, Baila" - Ozuna
"Calma" - Pedro Capó, Farruko
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Ella Quiere Beber" (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos -- WINNER
"Mia" - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake
"No Te Contaron Mal" - Christian Nodal
"Reggaeton" - J Balvin
"Reggaeton En Lo Oscuro" - Wisin y Yandel
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra, Reik
La Más Pegajosa / Can't Get Enough
"A Través Del Vaso" - Banda Los Sebastianes
"Adictiva" - Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA
"Calma" - Pedro Capó, Farruko -- WINNER
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Créeme" - Karol G, Maluma
"Ella Quiere Beber" (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos
"Mia" - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake
"¿Por Qué Cambiaste de Opinión?" - Calibre 50
"Por Siempre Mi Amor" - Banda MS
"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra, Reik
Ritmo en la Regadera/ Singing in the Show
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
"Con Todo Incluido" - La Adictiva
"Desconocidos" - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo
"El Lujo de Tenerte" - Regulo Caro
"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi, Ozuna
"Me Gusta" - Natti Natasha
"Por Siempre Mi Amor" - Banda MS
"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G -- WINNER
"Sola" - Manuel Turizo
Cantante, Compositor, Escritor / Singer, Songwriter, Producer
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee -- WINNER
Espinoza Paz
Maluma
Ozuna
Quiero Más…/ Can't Get Enough
Ángela Aguilar
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny -- WINNER
Becky G
Chiquis Rivera
Luis Coronel
Natti Natasha
Nicky Jam
T3R Elemento
Ulices Chaidez
Parejas que Encienden las Redes / Couple That Fire Up My Feed
Anuel AA & Karol G -- WINNER
Becky G & Sebastian Lletget
Chiquis Rivera & Lorenzo Méndez
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
Prince Royce & Emeraude Toubia
Me Llama la Atención / Scroll Stopper
Bad Bunny -- WINNER
Becky G
Chiquis Rivera
Christian Nodal
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Mau y Ricky
Nicky Jam
Thalía
Will Smith
Camino a la Cima / On the Rise
Ángela Aguilar
Cierra Ramírez
Isabela Moner
Lunay -- WINNER
Ryan García
Triple Amenaza / Triple Threat
Baby Ariel
Camila Mendes
Lele Pons -- WINNER
Rudy Mancuso
Sebastián Villalobos
Dos son Mejor que Uno / Name a Better Duo
Catherine Paiz + Austin McBroom -- WINNER
Juanpa Zurita + Rudy Mancuso
Karina Garcia + Mayra Garcia
Niki DeMartino + Gabi DeMartino
Sebastián Villalobos + María Laura
Influencer con Causa / Living Your Best Life
Ana Alvarado
Bella Thorne
Jaden Smith
Juanpa Zurita -- WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Creadores y Comediantes / Best LOL Award
Daniel El Travieso -- WINNER
Eric Ochoa (SUPEReeeGO)
Jiapsi Yañez
Mario Aguilar
The Crazy Gorilla
De Etiqueta / High Fashion
Daddy Yankee
Maluma -- WINNER
Natalia Jiménez
Ricky Martin
Sofia Carson
Siempre Auténtico / Street Style
Bad Bunny -- WINNER
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Nicky Jam
Apasionado por los Zapatos /Shoe-Aholic
Becky G
Cardi B -- WINNER
Maluma
Paulina Rubio
Wisin
Obsesionado con el Cabello / Hair Obsessed
Bad Bunny
J Balvin -- WINNER
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Thalía
Coreografías que me Matan / Sick Dance Routine
"Baila, Baila, Baila" - Ozuna
"Caliente" - Lali, Pabllo Vittar
"Con Altura" - Rosalía, J Balvin Ft. El Guincho
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow -- WINNER
"HP" - Maluma
"La Respuesta" -Becky G, Maluma
"Me Gusta" – Natti Natasha
"Pretend' - CNCO
"Punto G" - Karol G
"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes, Anitta & Rita Ora
Esto sí es 'BTS' / This Is a 'BTS'
Behind The Scenes 'Atado Entre Tus Manos' - Tommy Torres, Sebastian Yatra
Behind The Scenes 'Créeme' - Karol G, Maluma
Behind The Scenes 'Desconocidos' - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo
Behind The Scenes 'I Can't Get Enough' - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
Behind The Scenes 'La Plata' - Juanes Ft. Lalo Ebratt
Behind The Scenes 'Lindo Pero Bruto' - Thalía, Lali
Behind The Scenes 'Lost in the Middle of Nowhere' - Kane Brown, Becky G
Behind The Scenes 'Taki Taki' - DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B -- WINNER
Behind The Scenes 'Temes' - iLe
Behind The Scenes 'Tu Vida En la Mía' - Marc Anthony
