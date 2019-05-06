2019 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!
It's that time of year again: Time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!
Every spring, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good, and which shiny new dramas and comedies will get major pushes. As May approaches, we'll start to have a better picture of which stars we'll be seeing on TV in the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET launches its annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.
As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to check back here to learn the fate of your favorite network shows!
ABC
Renewed:
A Million Little Things - Season 2
Bachelor in Paradise - Season 6
The Bachelorette - Season 15 (Premieres May 13)
Black-ish - Season 6
The Conners - Season 2
The Good Doctor - Season 3
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - through Season 7
Modern Family - Season 11 (Final season)
Canceled:
Take Two
Yet to Premiere:
Grand Hotel (Premieres June 17)
Reef Break (Premieres in summer)
Awaiting Decision:
American Housewife
American Idol
The Bachelor
Bless This Mess
The Fix
For the People
Fresh Off the Boat
The Goldbergs
Grey’s Anatomy (Likely returning for Season 16)
How to Get Away With Murder
The Kids Are Alright
The Rookie
Schooled
Single Parents
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
Station 19
Whiskey Cavalier
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Mixed-ish (Black-ish prequel)
CBS
Renewed:
Big Brother - Season 21 (No formal announcement, but Julie Chen says she will return)
Blue Bloods - Season 10
Criminal Minds - Season 15 (Final season)
Elementary - Season 7 (Final season)
FBI - Season 2
God Friended Me - Season 2
Magnum, P.I. - Season 2
Mom - through Season 8
NCIS - Season 17
NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 11
NCIS: New Orleans - Season 6
The Neighborhood - Season 2
Ransom - Season 3
Young Sheldon - through Season 4
Final Season:
The Big Bang Theory - Season 12 (Series finale on May 16)
Canceled:
Salvation
Awaiting Decision:
The Amazing Race - Season 30 (Premieres May 22)
Bull
Celebrity Big Brother
The Code
Fam
Happy Together
Hawaii Five-0
Instinct - Season 2 (Premieres June 19)
Life in Pieces
Madam Secretary
MacGyver
Man With a Plan
Murphy Brown
The Red Line
SEAL Team
Survivor (Likely returning for Seasons 39 and 40)
SWAT
The CW
Renewed:
The 100 - Season 7
All American - Season 2
Arrow - Season 8 (Final season)
Black Lightning - Season 3
Burden of Truth - Season 2
Charmed - Season 2
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 5
Dynasty - Season 3
The Flash - Season 6
In the Dark - Season 2
Legacies - Season 2
The Outpost - Season 2
Riverdale - Season 4
Roswell, New Mexico - Season 2
Supergirl - Season 5
Supernatural - Season 15 (Final season)
Final Season:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4
Jane the Virgin - Season 5
iZombie - Season 5
Canceled:
None
Awaiting Decision:
None
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Bulletproof (Premieres in summer)
Fox
Renewed:
9-1-1 - Season 3
Bob's Burgers - Season 10
Empire - Season 6
Family Guy - Season 18
Last Man Standing - Season 8 (Second season on Fox)
The Masked Singer - Season 2
The Resident - Season 3
The Simpsons - through Season 32
Final Season:
Gotham - Season 5
Canceled:
The Gifted
Rel
Awaiting Decision:
The Cool Kids
Lethal Weapon
The Orville
The Passage
Proven Innocent
Star
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
90210 (Premieres in summer)
Bless the Harts
Duncanville
NBC
Renewed:
The Blacklist - Season 7
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 7 (Second season on NBC)
Chicago Fire - Season 8
Chicago Med - Season 5
Chicago PD - Season 7
Good Girls - Season 3
The Good Place - Season 4
Law & Order: SVU - Season 21
Manifest - Season 2
New Amsterdam - Season 2
Superstore - Season 5
Will & Grace - Season 3 (11th season overall)
Canceled:
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Trial & Error
Yet to Premiere:
The InBetween (Premieres May 29)
Awaiting Decision:
Abby's
A.P. Bio
Blindspot
The Enemy Within
I Feel Bad
This Is Us
The Village
The Voice
New Shows Premiering in 2019-20:
Bluff City Law (Stars Jimmy Smits)
The Gilded Age(Picked up by HBO)
Law & Order: Hate Crimes (Being redeveloped)
Sunnyside (Stars Kal Penn)
While you wait to hear the fates of your favorite broadcast series, press play on the video below to relive the most shocking TV moments of 2018. Watch the video below.
'Grey's Anatomy' Boss on Making TV History, Going All In With MerLuca and That Unexpected Arrival (Exclusive)
'Single Parents' Set Visit: Watch the Kid Actors Interview Their TV Parents! (Exclusive)
'Masked Singer' Season 2: Joey Fatone Reveals How He'd Like to Be Involved (Exclusive)