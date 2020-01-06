2020 BAFTA Nominees: See the Full List
Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.
On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.
The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST FILM
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
DIRECTOR
LEADING ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
LEADING ACTRESS
Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman - Steve Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
CINEMATOGRAPHY
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
DOCUMENTARY
ORIGINAL SCORE
SOUND
PRODUCTION DESIGN
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
COSTUME DESIGN
MAKEUP & HAIR
EDITING
CASTING
Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
ANIMATED FILM
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
SHORT FILM
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Micheal Ward
