BAFTA Awards

2020 BAFTA Nominees: See the Full List

By ETonline Editors
Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, George MacKay
Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

DIRECTOR

 

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steve Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

DOCUMENTARY

 

ORIGINAL SCORE

 

SOUND

 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

 

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

 

COSTUME DESIGN

 

MAKEUP & HAIR

 

EDITING

 

CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

ANIMATED FILM

 

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

 

SHORT FILM

 

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jack Lowden
Micheal Ward

