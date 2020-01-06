2020 BAFTA Nominees: See the Full List

Awards season will make a pit stop abroad for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards.

On Tuesday, Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska announced the nominees from BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London. This year's nominations recognize the best in British cinema and beyond and introduces the first new category since 1999: Best Casting.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' will also honor Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, their highest accolade given to an individual for outstanding contributions to film, games or television.

The winners will be announced during the 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, hosted by comedian and late-night host Graham Norton live from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

DIRECTOR

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman - Steve Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

CINEMATOGRAPHY

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

DOCUMENTARY

ORIGINAL SCORE

SOUND

PRODUCTION DESIGN

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

COSTUME DESIGN

MAKEUP & HAIR

EDITING

CASTING

Shayna Markowitz, Joker

Douglas Aibel and Francine Maisler, Marriage Story

Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Nina Gold, The Two Popes

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

ANIMATED FILM

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

SHORT FILM

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward

