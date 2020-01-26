ET at the 2020 GRAMMYs: How to Watch Our Live Coverage

Movies and TV may have dominated awards season thus far, but now it's time for music's moment in the limelight. And Sunday's GRAMMY Awards will see a who's who of music's brightest stars -- Billie Eilish! Lizzo! Lil Nas X! -- come together for music's biggest night.

ET will be at the GRAMMYs, too, providing nonstop coverage from the second your favorite stars hit the red carpet to that moment they step onstage to accept a golden gramophone -- and all of the exclusive interviews, best fashion and most memorable performance in between.

Here's how you can follow along for Sunday's 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? The Recording Academy and CBS will stream GRAMMYs Live From the Red Carpet exclusively on Twitter via @RecordingAcad and @CBS. Hosted by ET Live's Cassie DiLaura and The Recording Academy's Alina Vission, the pre-show will feature coverage of red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes action starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Then tune into CBS or CBS All Access at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the official red carpet special, during which ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will be interviewing the night's biggest nominees and performers -- and providing scoop on all the major fashion moments.

Our GRAMMYs interviews will also be streaming on ET Live. Download the ET Live app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV device or on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV.

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog? Click back here on Sunday, where we will provide updates on all things GRAMMYs. Our live blog starts at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT for the Premiere Ceremony and will continue throughout red carpet arrivals and into the telecast itself, which airs at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who Will Be There? Host Alicia Keys and performers Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Rosalía, the Jonas Brothers and more. DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill are among the stars paying tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, while Aerosmith will take the stage with Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C.

Imogen Heap, meanwhile, will host the Premiere Ceremony, with a performance from Best New Artist nominee Yola. This year's GRAMMY nominees also include the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, plus Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga.

Make sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Monday for special coverage from the GRAMMYs.

