$25 for This Tanya Taylor Headband at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

If you want to join the headband trend, but can’t justify spending almost $100 on a cute one, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is here to save the day.

The Labor Day Sale 2020 event already offers up great discounts on hot brands like Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch, and now the online retailer has the Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband up for grabs with a whopping $70 slashed off its price.

The funky black plaid piece is on sale for just $25, down from $95, as part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale 2020. But you’ll have to be quick as the best-seller is running out of stock rapidly.

From scrunchies and clips to headbands,throwback hair accessories from the '80s and '90s have been making a comeback in recent months, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o and Alexa Chung jumping on the bandwagon. Even royal Kate Middleton has joined the trend!

This colorful accessory doubles up the throwback style as not only is it a headband but its ruched detailing gives it a scrunchie look. If the heavily discounted black option isn’t your thing, Amazon also has pink floral and navy floral with colorful accents, also for $25. The range is also part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the headband now!

Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor Amazon/Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor The black headband has been slashed by $75 and sales help benefit the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic. REGULARLY $95 $25 at Amazon

