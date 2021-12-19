Shopping

25 Great Holiday Gifts for Her

By Jessica Learish
If you've landed on this page, you're probably shopping for one of the many special women in your life, and, you're in luck, because we've got plenty of gift ideas to share, no matter what her tastes. And these gifts go way beyond the standard chocolate, scarves and skincare lineup.

We can safely say your gift will be better than:

  • The Mr. Bean-wrapped necklace from Love Actually
  • Justin Timberlake's holiday offering in a box of SNL fame
  • A gift card
  • Every gift from every Christmas episode of The Office, without exception

One thing you will want to consider while shopping this year is getting started early — experts predict more supply-chain disruptions and shipping delays than usual this year.

Here is our list of the hottest holiday gifts for her in 2021. If this list doesn't have the perfect gift, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide for even more shopping inspiration.

Friends Logo Light
Friends Logo Light
Urban Outfitters
Friends Logo Light
Of course she needs this Friends light to add to her '90s nostalgia collection. It will make working from home so much easier. 
$35
Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Nordstrom
Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
Uggs are back -- if you didn't know that, she probably does! Right now, Uggs from Nordstrom will arrive by Christmas (there are plenty of cozy slippers to choose from!).
$170
Urban Outfitters C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skate
Urban Outfitters C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skate
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters C7skates Premium Quad Roller Skate
She'll want these roller skates for the color alone. This set might just be the one of the best Christmas gifts she'll ever get. 
$139$119
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Amazon
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Is the special woman in your life is looking to add a sustainable piece of fashion to her wardrobe that also happens to be Meghan Markle-approved? Grab these Veja sneakers, which the Duchess of Sussex owns in another colorway. This particular style from the footwear brand is made from  leather, rubber and rice waste, organic cotton, sugar cane and other environmentally friendly materials.
$155$150
Chunky Knit Embellished Faux Fur Earmuffs
Anthropologie Chunky Knit Embellished Faux Fur Earmuffs
Anthropologie
Chunky Knit Embellished Faux Fur Earmuffs
These chic ear muffs are going to come in handy this winter!
$38$27
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Classic Clog
Like it or not, she'll probably like these! Crocs are having a moment -- make sure to make it a unique gift and give her a pair that sparkles. 
$50$35
BDG Isla Funnel-Neck Corduroy Jacket
Urban Outfitters BDG Isla Funnel-Neck Corduroy Jacket
Urban Outfitters
BDG Isla Funnel-Neck Corduroy Jacket
Nostalgia is brought to life with this corduroy jacket in early 2000s pink. 
$129
Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
Instax via Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Instant Camera Bundle
This gift set includes everything your favorite photographer will need to take her party pics to the next level. The bundle comes with a camera, 20 sheets of square Instax film, a cleaning cloth and supplies for showcasing her favorite shots.
$137
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Multi Strand Necklace
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Multi Strand Necklace
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Multi Strand Necklace
If you're shopping for luxury gifts but don't have a luxury budget, Kendra Scott makes gorgeous jewelry for any budget, like this Ari Heart Multi Strand Necklace. And if you want a personalized gift, she has several pendants and bracelets that can be engraved.  
$60
Coach Gallery Tote
Coach Gallery Tote
Coach Outlet
Coach Gallery Tote
If you know she likes designer bags, but don't know where to start, this Gallery Tote from Coach Outlet is simple in design with a heavy-handed discount.
$328$131
Romantic Date Night Painting Class
Uncommon Goods Romantic Date Night Painting Class
Uncommon Goods
Romantic Date Night Painting Class
A romantic evening together might be gift enough, but if she's into crafting, she'll be doubly surprised. 
$65
Bottega Veneta Illusione For Her Eau de Parfum
Bottega Veneta Illusione For Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Bottega Veneta Illusione For Her Eau de Parfum
If your wife or girlfriend appreciates a good scent, you can't go wrong with Illusione For Her Eau de Parfum from Bottega Veneta.
$123
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
Personalization Mall
Personalized home state butcher block cutting board
If you're shopping for a home chef with a soft spot for her home state, this custom butcher block cutting board will warm her heart -- and earn a prominent place on her countertop.
$140$90
Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
If she likes cute and quirky gifts, she'll love putting a Faux Fur Topper on her favorite winter hat. 
$9$5
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Urban Outfitters
Audio-Technica Bluetooth record player
Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience.
$229
Large Jewelry Box In Signature Canvas
Coach Large Jewelry Box In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Large Jewelry Box In Signature Canvas
For jet setters with fashion sense, this travel jewelry box from Coach is a necessity. At 60% off, you can't beat the price. 
$150$60
The Always Pan from Our Place
The Always Pan from Our Place
Our Place
The Always Pan from Our Place
This cult-favorite pan (and featured Nordstrom gift guide item) is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, a skillet, a steamer, a spoon rest, a sauté pan and more. It's an extremely practical gift and is also pretty (and available in nine colors).
$145
Edible Art: DIY Raindrop Cake Class & Kit
Uncommon Goods Edible Art: DIY Raindrop Cake Class & Kit
Uncommon Goods
Edible Art: DIY Raindrop Cake Class & Kit
The gift of experience makes a memorable present for any loved one -- and sometimes it's an adventure! Like with this class on how to make this crystal clear Raindrop Cake (cake kit included) from Uncommon Goods.
$56
AQUA Cashmere Cashmere Duster Cardigan
AQUA Cashmere Cashmere Duster Cardigan
Bloomingdale's
AQUA Cashmere Cashmere Duster Cardigan
The gift of luxury is always a great gift idea -- especially when it's a cashmere duster at a discount. And getting it just at the start of the coziest season, it might just be one of the best gifts she'll get this year. Get this one from Bloomingdale's now at almost $80 off the regular price. 
$198$119
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
Click and Grow
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9
If she's always wanted an herb garden, but has never had adequate space to start one, the Click and Grow is a thoughtful gift that just keeps giving. This self-watering garden system allows anyone to grow 100% organic herbs, fruits and vegetables indoors without worrying about sunlight, fertilizer, soil pH or much of anything, really. Each seed pod is loaded with all the right nutrients for that specific plant. The Smart Garden 9 comes with nine complimentary seed pods — three basil pods, three lettuce pods and three mini tomato pods.
$200$172
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
World Market
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This awesome inexpensive gift comes with a reusable straw, tapioca pearls and royal milk tea — enough ingredients to make eight servings of this beverage delight.
$30
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
Urban Outfitters
Boho Zodiac Catch-All Dish
If you know her zodiac sign, this cute ceramic catch-all dish (available in all 12 zodiac designs) would make a great stocking stuffer.
$8
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
World Market
Bad Girls Throughout History Book
This book, filled with stories of 100 inspirational women throughout history, is sure to encourage your favorite gal to change the world in her own right.
$20
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
Adornmonde
Adornmonde rose gold crystal necklace
We admit, this list wouldn't be complete without at least one jewelry option. Tell her she's your moon and stars with this rose gold and crystal necklace from Instagram-famous jewelry company Adornmonde. This necklace is also available in yellow gold and rhodium-plated silver.
$126
Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective hoodie in gray
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective R&R Hoodie
If your girlfriend already has a favorite yoga mat, you could celebrate her active lifestyle with this cozy hoodie from sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective. Girlfriend makes its fabrics from recycled post-consumer goods -- in this case, from water bottles. So this gift isn't just cute and comfortable, it's also good for the planet.
$78$55

