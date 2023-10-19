Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer lookalikes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great holiday deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind — and the holidays quickly approaching — we've searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include supermodel-approved UGG boots, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, noise-cancelling Apple Airpods Max, a luxurious tote worn by Meghan Markle and the cult-favorite Dyson Vacuum, and more.

Ahead, shop our top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this 2023 holiday season. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best beauty advent calendars money can buy.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $499 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time. $255 Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $600 $520 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set The Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. Its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $339-$469 $237-$328 with code ETONLINE Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $700 $560 Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror The Mirror looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it to take thousands of fitness classes from the comfort of your home. $995 Shop Now

Herman Miller Aeron Chair Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chair A truly high-quality desk chair is a must, especially if you work from home. This best-selling model from Herman Miller features breathable fabric, adjustable pads for lumbar support and is customizable to suit your style and support needs. $1,465 Shop Now

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Thyme, an earthy neutral green with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $260-$625 Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress — which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology. $1,699-$2,399 Shop Now

Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves Nordstrom Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, but they'll also be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are also specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them. $99 Shop Now

Cuyana Easy Tote Cuyana Cuyana Easy Tote Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods — but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's tote. $268 Shop Now

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery. $599 $368 Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long Amazon Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage. $599 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

