Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer lookalikes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.
The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great holiday deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.
With this in mind — and the holidays quickly approaching — we've searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include supermodel-approved UGG boots, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, noise-cancelling Apple Airpods Max, a luxurious tote worn by Meghan Markle and the cult-favorite Dyson Vacuum, and more.
Ahead, shop our top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this 2023 holiday season. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best beauty advent calendars money can buy.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Monos Carry-On
Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
The Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. Its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
lululemon Studio Mirror
The Mirror looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it to take thousands of fitness classes from the comfort of your home.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
A truly high-quality desk chair is a must, especially if you work from home. This best-selling model from Herman Miller features breathable fabric, adjustable pads for lumbar support and is customizable to suit your style and support needs.
KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau De Parfum
Smelling expensive is an understatement when you wear KILIAN Paris' sweet and spicy cognac-based perfume — a rumored favorite of Beyoncé. This unisex scent reminds us of a warm, boozy apple pie with tonka, cinnamon, sandalwood, praline and vanilla.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Thyme, an earthy neutral green with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGGs are once again in the spotlight this year, and TikTok users are showing their love for the Classic Mini Boot.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress — which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology.
Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, but they'll also be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are also specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them.
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience.
Cuyana Easy Tote
Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods — but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's tote.
Theragun PRO
Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery.
LAFCO New York 15.5oz Labdanum Absolute Candle
While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.
Everlane The Knee-High Banana Heel Boot
A classic pair of knee-high leather boots are always worth the investment, and the sculptural heel on this Everlane pair makes them stand out from the crowd.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection Set
Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an reasonable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward.
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, especially if it's a top-of-the-line option from Harman Kardon.
Grown Brilliance 1 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Four Prong Tennis Bracelet
Timeless and opulent, this diamond tennis bracelet — set in the 14k gold color of your choice — is surprisingly less than $1,000.
Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag
If you're ready to take the plunge and invest in a luxury purse, the Gucci Jackie is a chic option that never goes out of style.
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time.
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Lightweight, breathable and incredibly comfortable, these 100% mulberry silk pajamas will upgrade your nighttime routine.
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Long
The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage.
