Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get ready for summer with the top Amazon sales happening now! Amazon is running a huge outlet sale on overstock items for their Memorial Day sale. Amazon's Memorial Day Sale features discounts on outdoors, kitchen, furniture and more! They're also running deals at their Spring into Summer Sale. You can find tons of Amazon's early Prime Day deals on the best summer clothes, shoes, sunglasses, handbags and more! Whether you need a wardrobe refresh or have a few vacations coming up, you can get anything from outdoor living to summer fashion. Although we don't have the exact date of Prime Day 2021, we're suspecting Amazon's Prime Day will be in June. But don't wait around, Amazon's Memorial Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories.

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

While we're enjoying the warmer weather of spring and making our socially distanced plans, find everything you need to enjoy the spring season. Whether you're doing spring cleaning or a home makeover, planning Camping getaways, refreshing your Spring wardrobe with cute dresses, or buying new kitchen appliances and cookware! Amazon's Spring into Summer Sale has got you covered! Shop now before the summer is officially here!

We've also gathered your celeb-fave items that are available on Amazon and perfect for the spring. There's Kate Middleton's Superga shoes perfect to pair with a dress, Meghan Markle's Veja Shoes to pair with your favorite jeans, Lizzo's Tiktok leggings for the perfect butt-lift, Oprah's Vionic shoes for ultimate comfort, Celeb-loved Alo Yoga Leggings to work out in style, Selena Gomez's Knife set, celebrity cookware lines, Khloe Kardashian's water bottle, and Nicki Minaj Pink Crocs!

Also, shop the TikTok viral leggings Lizzo loved while they are on sale at Amazon! They are going insanely fast!

At Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, you'll find similar markdowns this month on select items for your kids, friends, mom, dad, coworkers, or spouses. The good news is they're still here to shop! From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique birthday gifts, father's day gifts, to graduation gifts, find major markdowns at Amazon's Spring into Summer Deals. The sale event has deep discounts on your favorite brands and products including Tumi luggage, Adidas sneakers and apparel, Tory Burch handbags, Eddie Bauer coolers, Soludos shoes, Levi's jeans, Skechers sneakers, Kate Spade handbags, American Apparel clothing, Frye bags and boots, Superga sneakers, Ugg boots, Alo Yoga leggings, and Rebecca Minkoff handbags.

The Amazon's Memorial Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on categories like home decor,TV deals, women's clothing, kitchen appliances and home goods, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, furniture, designer backpacks, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, kids/baby gear, athleisure, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds, toys and you can save even more on clearance items to get the lowest price possible.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more!

As is often the way of Amazon, there's a lot to offer. With Father's day (June 20th) and graduation season approaching and to make your search for a sweet and thoughtful gift a little easier, ET Style went ahead and found the best Amazon Father's Day gifts you can find this year (even if you're looking for a last minute gift that isn't just a gift card). From health and wellness products to funny gifts, smart home tech and electronics and everything in between, check out our Father's Day gift ideas you can find on Amazon below. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, Amazon shoppers can find deals like those found on Prime Day at Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Below are 265 deals from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale Entertainment Tonight has found that are available to shop right now.

Sunglasses

Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage and Wallets

Beauty

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Jewelry

Clothing

Shoes

Kitchen

Home

Face Masks

Smart Home

Smart TVs, Projectors and Streaming Devices

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids

With the Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale rolling in, you'll find all the sales you won't want to miss just below, and keep this page bookmarked because we'll be bringing all the latest deals straight here as soon as we find them.

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Alo Yoga

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Apparel

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Champion Streetwear: Save Up to 40%

Cole Haan Shoes

Coleman Outdoor Gear

Crocs

Cubcoats

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Herschel

J.Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Keurig Coffee Makers

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Levi's -- Save Up to 40%

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

Marc Jacobs

Marvel

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Panasonic Electronics

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Rachael Ray

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Roborock Robot Vacuums

Samsonite Luggage

Shopbop: Save Up to 40%

Skechers

Soludos Footwear

Steve Madden Shoes

Superga Footwear

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

TicWatch

Timex Men's Watches

Tommy Hilfiger

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Tumi Luggage

Under Armour

Veja Sneakers

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

21 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Amazon's 34 Best Deals on Designer Handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas: Save Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Dresses

This Kate Spade Handbag is $150 Off at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Amazon's Mother's Day for the Home: Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $44

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments

Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage: Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses-- Save Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon

The Best Amazon Deals on Leggings -- Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $20 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware 2021

This Kate Spade Smartwatch is 50% Off at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

Amazon's Spring Sale: Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags under $45

Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

The Best Walmart Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, CHI,Google & More

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Adidas Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Items

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: 22 Best Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save 25% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers

12 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots from Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, UGG and more

Best Amazon Spring Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses -- Save Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Amazon's Big Winter Sale for the Home: Deals on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

The Best Fitness Tracker 2021

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: The Best Deals on Leggings -- Alo Yoga, Adidas, Calvin Klein, & More

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon -- Save on Coleman, Oakley, Yeti, Osprey, & More

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

The Best Mattress Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Jewelry Gifts on Amazon