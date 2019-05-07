There was no shortage of big, bold fashion at the 2019 Met Gala.

Although we saw a plethora of trends of all different shapes and colors, there were a few that continuously popped up on the pink carpet over and over. And would you believe us if we said they're actually wearable in real life?

Ahead, discover three extravagant trends from the Met Gala you can wear sans a red carpet.

Feathers

The statement trend took flight on the grand steps of the Met. Kendall and Kylie Jenner opted for bright orange and lavender marabou Versace dresses, while Cardi B took an edgier, dramatic route in a stunning deep red gown by Thom Browne that featured a three-meter, ripple-effect train, adorned with plumage. Riverdale star Camila Mendes looked like she stepped out of a storybook in a Prabal Gurung yellow feathered dress accented with a light blue sash.

GET THE LOOK:

Add a glamorous touch to a little black dress with a lilac marabou evening bag.

Mogor Faux Fur Fluffy Feather Round Clutch Shoulder Bag $27

Pair with jeans to tone down the look.

Opening Ceremony Feather Trim Tee $125, Sale $88

Celebrating an engagement? This frock is perfect for the fashion-forward bride-to-be.

BHLDN Anthem Dress $195

Gold

Gilded glamour was a common theme at the Met Gala this year. Celebs who looked expensive and glitzy were Emily Blunt in a sequined Michael Kors Collection gown, Billy Porter in a stunning winged number created by The Blonds and Karlie Kloss in a flirty Gucci mini.

GET THE LOOK:

Style with black trousers and sky-high heels for a night out.

Topshop Gold Lace Cowl Cami $55

Tuck in a white button-down or tee for work.

BB Dakota Foil The Trouble Skirt $98, Sale $69

Shiny shoes you can wear from day to night.

Botkier Carlie Block Heel Slides $128

Matching Eyeshadow & Dress

Monochrome dress and eye makeup were a popular choice for glam among the star attendees. Emma Roberts wowed in a frothy, voluminous baby pink tulle confection by Giambattista Valli Couture. Her makeup artist, Nikki DeRoest, coordinated her eyes to the gown by using a similar peachy pink blush from Chantecaille all over the lids and on the lower lash line.

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Design Scuba Top Pleated Tulle Maxi Dress $72

Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade in Horse (Joy) $40

Ciara had us green with envy in her sexy emerald-colored, cutout Dundas gown. MUA Yolanda Frederick blended glittery dark green on the lids for a smoky effect, which spread up into a lighter, radiant shade toward the temples.

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal Taking Care of Business Satin Dress $90, Sale $36

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Emerald $27

Sofia Sanchez de Betak went for warmer hues. The fashion and travel influencer collaborated with high-street brand Mango and celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell (who also dresses Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) on her tiered, tie-dye dress, inspired by the literal mango fruit! Makeup artist Ash Holm also opted for the matchy-matchy look by sweeping an orange blush color from Cargo Cosmetics on de Betak's lids and lower lash line, accented by a teal blue liner. The fashion girl's Met Gala dress will be available to purchase on Mango.com as part of its Gala Collection on June 3.

Getty Images / Courtesy of Mango

GET THE LOOK:

Mango Tie-Dye Print Dress $500, available June 3

Cargo Cosmetics Blush in Laguna $26, Sale $21

Catch up on all the celeb looks from the 2019 Met Gala in the gallery below:

