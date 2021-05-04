30 Best Amazon Mother's Day Deals on Designer Handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Mother's Day is officially days away (May 9th) and Spring is here which calls for a new handbag. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. The good thing is you don't have to pay full price while Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is rolling out deals. It has plenty of markdowns on purses to check out including major discounts on handbags from your favorite designers. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Amazon Mother's Day gift or you want to pick up a bag for yourself, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags right now at Amazon. Shop now to ensure you'll get it in time for Mother's Day.
There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide.
Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories.
The savings don't end with handbags. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Amazon is also offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, designer backpacks, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, fitness trackers and jewelry.
Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts as an Amazon Mother's Day Gift.
