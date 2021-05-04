Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mother's Day is officially days away (May 9th) and Spring is here which calls for a new handbag. There's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. The good thing is you don't have to pay full price while Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is rolling out deals. It has plenty of markdowns on purses to check out including major discounts on handbags from your favorite designers. Whether you're shopping for the perfect Amazon Mother's Day gift or you want to pick up a bag for yourself, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags right now at Amazon. Shop now to ensure you'll get it in time for Mother's Day.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide.

Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories.

The savings don't end with handbags. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon is also offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, designer backpacks, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, fitness trackers and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts as an Amazon Mother's Day Gift.

READ MORE: Shop ET's Mother's Day Gift Guide to find tons of ideas for the perfect Mother's Day Gifts.

Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Amazon Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last. $179 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Frye Sindy Hobo Amazon Frye Sindy Hobo The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for $137 off the original price. $91 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this bag for $201 off the retail price, while supplies last. $97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote Amazon Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. FROM $148 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Amazon Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $72 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,600 Amazon shoppers. $76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Frye Evie Tote Amazon Frye Evie Tote The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for $90 off the original price. $112 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag Amazon The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel The Louise Medium Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $197. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price. $137 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for over $100 off! That's a 45% savings. $135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At almost $200 off, you can't beat the price. $91 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is a roomy and washable bag perfect for everyday use. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Amazon Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. Get it now for almost $67 off the original price, while supplies last. $109 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176) Buy Now

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet Amazon Coach Corner Zip Wristlet Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Michael Kors Voyager Tote Amazon Michael Kors Voyager Tote This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It can hold a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare. $195 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag Amazon Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. $71 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse Amazon Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! $147 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas Amazon Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear. $175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy Now

Frye Odessa Hobo Amazon Frye Odessa Hobo Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap. FROM $175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. $78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. $101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $38 off the original price. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. $268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

The Sak Casual Classics Amazon The Sak Casual Classics The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons. $63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Sakroots Women's Metro Amazon Sakroots Women's Metro Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. $71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote Amazon Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 32% off the retail price and comes in five different colors. $162 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

6 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Under $50

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Best 265 Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

11 Best Mother's Day Flower Delivery Services (and More!)

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

Coach Outlet’s Top Deals for Mother’s Day -- Gifts Up to 70% Off

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers

21 Best Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos

TikTok Says You Need This Coach Bag ASAP

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: 22 Best Amazon Devices

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

The Best Walmart Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, CHI,Google & More

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms for Mother's Day

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

The Justin Bieber x Crocs is Sold Out -- Shop Similar Styles Now

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Adidas Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% Off