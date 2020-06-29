Now that you’ve hit up the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, for hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, we’ve found the perfect bag for the summer to accompany those new Levi's jeans, American Apparel dresses and C9 leisurewear during the last hours of the sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2020 has been running all week to reportedly help the fashion industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the great deals is 30% off Frye’s Reed Tote, which is down to $264.99 -- that’s over $100 off the original price! The 100% leather bag is tan and measures 12.5 inches high and 18 inches wide. Frye also has the bag available in 3 other colors starting at $270.06 as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Grab one while they’re still in stock!

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye A must-have for the summer! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for 30% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $264.99 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

