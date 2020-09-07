$36 for Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

You’ll be the most stylish person at the beach, park or enjoying an outdoor camping trip or rocking up to your friend’s barbecue this summer thanks to the Eddie Bauer’s cooler bag sale. The must-haves are selling rapidly as part of the Amazon Big Summer Sale.



As part of the sale’s amazing discounts, Eddie Bauer has slashed 40% off some items, including these classy coolers.

Our favorite is this ruby red unisex offering (at $36), which perfectly doubles as a backpack, meaning no more lugging around your drinks by hand! With a 20-liter capacity, it will easily fit a 12-pack and has adjustable toggles to help secure wine or water bottles. There are also two side pockets to fit in any extra necessities.

With a padded handle around the grip, you can also tuck the backpack straps away and carry the cooler by hand. As well as the backpack version, this cooler comes in a carry in a tote style you can get in both black and blue and is just $42 during the Amazon Big Summer Sale 2020.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop the Eddie Bauer cooler bags at Amazon.

