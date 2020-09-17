37 Travel Gear Deals at Amazon
The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is perfectly portable, making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex lid latches and a dry goods rack to keep your snacks dry. The YETI Tundra 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last.
The Coleman 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
This Sierra II Ez Up takes only a minute to set up. This lightweight canopy weighs only 31 pounds and is made for easy transport from place to place, be it the beach, your backyard or a campsite.
This camping airbed comes with a high speed pump (90 seconds), is guaranteed not to leak (two-year warranty) and is waterproof. This camping airbed is not one of the cheap kinds and will last you many years.
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices.
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic, this Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours, which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park.
The 50-ounce CamelBak HydroBak Hydration Pack is the quintessential apparatus that allows you to fight off dehydration and drink water on-the-go. You can wear this Camelbak alone or underneath your backpack.
This Coffee Maker French Press, made with stainless steel and heat-resistant glass, is the perfect coffee maker to take on your outdoor adventure for a good cup of joe when you need it.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Fieldmaster Pocket Knife is the classic choice in a pocket knife.
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels.
This Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack is one of the highest rated travel backpacks on Amazon. Get it for 40% off, while supplies last.
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat.
Carry your camping gear the easy way with this wagon.
This UCO Stormproof Match Kit comes with waterproof case, 25 matches and three strikers.
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap.
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support.
The ENO Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock is a two-person hammock weighing only 19 ounces. It is built for portability with trustworthy material and is a hammock for two.
This is a complete survival kit that will help you stay safe and attract help if you get lost, get caught in bad weather or have another emergency. It includes 32 different items, including a raincoat, a flashlight, a multi-tool, fishing line and a bunch of other items that will help you in an emergency.
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels.
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
Just fill up this tote and go.
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
The Gerber Prodigy Survival Knife has a serrated edge with a stainless steel blade.
This Estwing Sportsman's Axe 14" Camping Hatchet is a must-have to be able to split wood in the woods when you are far away from home.
This Coleman Camping Cookware 5-Piece Aluminum Nesting Mess Kit includes an 8-ounce cup, a 7-inch frying pan, a 16-ounce pot with lid and a 6-inch deep-dish plate.
This Fortem bungee cord set is a 30-piece kit for all your camping and traveling needs.
This Portable Utensils Travel Camping Flatware Set is an imperative addition to your camping gear.
A necessity you might not remember to pack until it's too late.
