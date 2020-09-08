40% Off Soludos Sneakers at the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer look no further. Soludos has a colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to the Amazon Labor Day Sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of the Amazon Labor Day sale.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to the Amazon Labor Day Sale, they’re down from $139 to $110.99 here.

Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Rainbow Wave Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $110.99 at Amazon

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $129.99 in the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Sunrise Sunset Sneakers Soludos REGULARLY $139 $129.99 AT AMAZON

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $129 in select sizes.

Ibiza Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Ibiza Sneakers Soludos $129 at Amazon

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $49.99 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon fashion sale), while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which are $44.70.

Bondi Printed Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Bondi Printed Sneakers Soludos $49.99 AT AMAZON

Ibiza Perforated Sneakers Soludos Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Ibiza Perforated Sneakers Soludos $44.70 AT AMAZON

Why stop at one pair? Grab a few before they're gone.



