43 Under-$50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale
The Amazon Big Labor Day Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings on loads of fashion, beauty, electronics, home and back to school.. Amazon did not officially announce this Labor Day sale event in advance, but secretly added deep discounts on some of our favorite brands.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds and jewelry.
To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best deals at the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale event with items under $50.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top 43 sales picks under $50 at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale. Get them quickly as these items tend to sell out.
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $60.
A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 25% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.
These black espadrilles are stylish for summer.
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $50.
These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.
This cotton, tie waist, flower patterned dresses designed for The Drop comes in sizes from 00-18.
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint.
The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors!
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
The Drop is Amazon's new limited-edition collection designed by global influencers with street style. This asymmetric tank is one of the pieces made by the influencers expressly for the Amazon customer base.
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades.
These Sanuk easy-going loafers will take you from summer to fall in comfort and style.
This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season.
These Kate Spade Save The Date Pave Huggies Drop Earrings will make a serious statement whenever you wear them.
This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
These comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden come in three colors: black leather, bone snake and cognac leather.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for under $50?
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park.
You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel Steve Madden sandals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. These shoes come in a whopping 47 different colors, so there is truly something for everyone!
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 45% off at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale, while supplies last.
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
These sequin tops are perfect for dressing up an occasion.
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed.
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
Sleek leather lace-up sneakers that finish off just about any outfit.
These wedges are perfect for summer.
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
These Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals are a steal and come in over 30 different colors, fabrics and designs.
These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer.
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Labor Day Deals of 2020 (So Far)
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales From Casper, Nectar, Serta and More
Amazon Labor Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Fashion, Home and More
Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Sitewide
Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 90% Off
Overstock Labor Day Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor
Gap Labor Day Sale: 40% Off Everything -- Loungewear, Denim and More