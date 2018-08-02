Sweater season is almost here!

Although we hate to bid farewell to summer, we're also thrilled to welcome fall. After wearing denim cutoffs and linen tops in rotation, we're ready to shop for cooler temps and take on next season's trends, which are gearing up to be unapologetically bold and quite playful. As expected stylish celebs who are always ahead of the game have already been donning pieces that are positioned to be everywhere come September. Take notes from fashion-forward ladies like Mandy Moore and Ciara and prep your wardrobe now, starting with fall's five biggest trends, including exotic animal printed designs to '80s-inspired power shoulders. Shop our trend guide here.

Animal Print

Things are getting wild as animal print will become the most ubiquitous trend of them all. Mandy Moore's gorgeous leopard print midi flawlessly owns it. Everything from coats to dresses to accessories, as witnessed on countless shows like Tom Ford, Victoria Beckham and Michael Kors Collection, will boast the exotic motif -- proving its versatility and wearability. (Snakeskin will also be one to watch, especially on shoes)

ASOS

Stradivarius Longline Blazer in Leopard Print $32

Mango

Mango Leopard Print Dress $100

Realisation Par

Realisation Par The Naomi in Wild Things $180

Power Shoulders

The '80s are still back and big, structured shoulders continue its reign through fall (prominently seen on the Marc Jacobs runway). Natalie Portman wore hers via a can't-miss printed purple puffed shoulder blouse by Batsheva earlier this summer, and we have a feeling she'll wear it again next month. The head-turning volume adds interest to a top's silhouette and immediately gives off a lady boss vibe.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Plus Size Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress $42

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Striped Puffy Sleeve Shirt $82

Bloomingdale's

Petersyn Alexis Puff-Sleeve Top $255

Silver Sequins

I, Tonya star Allison Janney nailed it when she arrived dripping in liquidy sequins by Jeffrey Dodd at the ESPYS. The glamorous design is a showstopper, and before you scoff and think you'll never wear such a thing in real life, remember it's never too early to plan for holiday dressing! Plus, if it's a separate like a glitzy skirt or sweatshirt, you can make it work for daytime with a white tee or denim.

Revolve

Majorelle Alaska Skirt $128 $58

Shopbop

Anouki Grey Sweatshirt With Sparkly Inserts $575 $230

Topshop

Topshop Boutique Sequin Fringe Bandeau Dress $370

Neon Shades

Bright color for fall? We'll take it! Vibrant, blinding hues were spotted in many catwalks like Prada, Oscar de la Renta and Alexander Wang. It's unexpected for cold weather, but there isn't a better way to warm up the vibe than sporting highlighter pink in the dead of winter. Allow Ciara to inspire you courtesy of Tom Ford.

River Island

River Island Pink Side Stripe Cigarette Pants $72

Shopbop

Ganni Dainty Skirt $225

Intermix

L’Agence Celine Yellow Denim Jacket $325

Plaid Skirt Suits

The checked pattern was the biggest trend last year, but the classic print on tailored pieces has become synonymous with fall as we gravitate back toward polished outfits. In lieu of pantsuits, try skirt suits instead as the throwback ensemble has gotten a modern makeover with contemporary fits and details. Kristin Cavallari's matching mini and blazer look is what we're going for.

Boohoo

Boohoo Asia Check Double Breast Boxy Oversized Jacket $56 $28, Georgia Check Button Detail Skort $32 $16

Storets

Storets Karen Plaid Blazer $114 $103, Karen Plaid Skirt $62 $59

Zara

Zara Long Tweed Blazer $149, Plaid Mini Skirt $50

