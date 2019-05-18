5 Ways Meghan Markle's Style Has Changed Since Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's style has come a long way since her Hollywood days!
The 37-year-old former actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, and since then, Meghan's fashion and glam have received the royal treatment.
Not only does she have the most luxurious designer duds in rotation (Givenchy, Dior and Oscar de la Renta just to name a few), the Los Angeles native's wardrobe has transformed to become more polished and elevated from her red carpet past -- she's now a duchess, after all, and also has to follow certain rules for dressing.
Despite some changes, Meghan continues to bring modernity to royal style. Ahead of her one year wedding anniversary with Prince Harry, let's reflect back on Meghan's look and see how it has changed since she took on her duchess title.
Her Hemlines Have Gotten Longer
After becoming the Duchess of Sussex, the hemlines of Meghan's dress and skirts have become longer. She has traded in flirty cocktail dresses that graze the thigh for elevated, polished frocks that go to the knee or longer.
She Shows Less Skin
In addition to longer hemlines, the former actress avoids revealing clothes entirely. Meghan, who once wore crop tops, strapless designs and cutout dresses, now doesn't show off much skin -- and if she does, it's only her shoulders via a bateau neckline. For formal events, she's often seen in elegant, full-length gowns.
She Wears Minimal Jewelry
Meghan often accessorized her red carpet looks with statement jewelry. She now opts for more minimal, everyday baubles -- delicate chain bracelets, necklaces and stud earrings.
She Doesn't Wear Blue Jeans Out
As a born-and-bred Cali girl, there's no doubt that a blue jean is a wardrobe staple for Meghan. She wore a distressed light wash by Mother (which, as a result, sold out multiple times) in September 2017 with Prince Harry. After becoming engaged however, we've no longer seen the duchess rocking the casual denim piece. If we do see her in skinny jeans, it's always a sleek, non-ripped black pair that looks more dressy than its blue counterpart.
She Opts For More Natural Glam
As a royal, Meghan's makeup and hair is much more understated than what she used to rock during her actress days. Rarely does she wear a bold lip color or smoky eyes now. Instead, her go-to glam is a glowy complexion with a nude pink pout, complemented by either an updo, messy bun or effortless waves.
