We're still seeing deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands from the Amazon Holiday Dash!

Among other things, it's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale. The Amazon Holiday Dash is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including women’s fashion, electronics, travel gear, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, designer backpacks, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Medium Panama Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Medium Panama Tote is crafted with cowhide leather with a fabric interior and a magnetic closure. REGULARLY $149 $79.99 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote Tory Burch A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas. REGULARLY $258 $195.90 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. REGULARLY $388 $210 at Amazon

New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon New Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York The New Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $164.99. REGULARLY $298 $149.99 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109. REGULARLY $198 $109.00 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $87.25 at Amazon

Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach Amazon Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach We love a good Coach tote, and this one is 39% off during the Amazon Holiday Dash shopping event. REGULARLY $295.00 $149.99 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $144.50 at Amazon

Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. REGULARLY $199.95 $126.98 at Amazon

Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag but also you can use the gold chain as a handbag. This purse comes in four different patterns, too. REGULARLY $129.13 $86 at Amazon

Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Casual Classics The Sak The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons. REGULARLY $69 $48.95 at Amazon

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $111.99 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $200 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $104.91 at Amazon

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon's Holiday Dash. REGULARLY $198 $110 at Amazon

Odessa Crossbody Frye Amazon Odessa Crossbody Frye The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. REGULARLY $178 $93.90 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just over $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $102.45 at Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $110.24 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $104 off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $44.40 at Amazon

Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's offered in four colors starting at $84.99, while supplies last. REGULARLY $168 $84.99 at Amazon

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well. REGULARLY $228 $79.39 at Amazon

Reed Shoulder Tote Frye Amazon Reed Shoulder Tote Frye This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is a steal at 49% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $378 $190.99 at Amazon

Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. REGULARLY $111.30 $56.20 at Amazon

Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach Amazon Signature PVC Zip Tote Coach This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $146 off the retail price and comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $278 $131.57 at Amazon

Mel Hobo Bag Frye Amazon Mel Hobo Bag Frye The Frye Mel Hobo Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is more than $199 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $398 $199 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. REGULARLY $303.49 $173.22 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $149 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $262.46 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $60.28 at Amazon

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too! REGULARLY $242.45 $120.24 at Amazon

Riviera Tote The Sak Amazon Riviera Tote The Sak The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks. REGULARLY $74 $35.10 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in 4 different colors. ORIGINALLY $198 $169 at Amazon

Odessa Hobo Frye Amazon Odessa Hobo Frye The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. This purse comes in four colors: dark brown, black, cognac and forest. REGULARLY $160 $142.85 at Amazon

Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein Amazon Gabrianna Bubble Lamb North/South Key Item Tote Calvin Klein A coordinating zip pouch organizes an unfussy Calvin Klein tote topped with generous handles and a hidden magnetic closure for security. This bag is almost $100 off and comes in 23 different styles and colors. REGULARLY $148 $68 at Amazon

Madison North/South Crossbody Frye Amazon Madison North/South Crossbody Frye The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in four different colors. REGULARLY $180 $130.99 at Amazon

Reed Flap Crossbody Frye Amazon Reed Flap Crossbody Frye This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower. REGULARLY $228 $135.60 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors Amazon Large Chain Shoulder Tote Michael Kors This Michael Kors Large Chain Shoulder Tote is $44 off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $169 $119.39 at Amazon

Greta Tote Frye Amazon Greta Tote Frye The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey. REGULARLY $228 $76.20 at Amazon

ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag is crafted with woven leather detail in dip dye leather and has removable logo key fob. REGULARLY $180 $84.97 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. ORIGINALLY $70 $50.86 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is $76 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors! ORIGINALLY $198 $122.24 at Amazon

Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse Fossil Amazon Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse Fossil A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure. REGULARLY $58 $33.29 at Amazon

Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas Amazon Unisex Premium National Waist Pack Adidas This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go. REGULARLY $35 $27.27 at Amazon

Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek & lightweight microfiber, these solid colors bring style & function to your everyday life. REGULARLY $128 $113.02 at Amazon

Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil Amazon Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag Fossil This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $44 off the retail price. It's available in 13 colors or prints and is perfect for anyone when they're on the go. REGULARLY $108 $44.40 at Amazon

Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag The Drop Amazon Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag The Drop This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag. $39.90 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! REGULARLY $70 $37.64 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 202 Christmas Gifts on Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Coach Sale: Save 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More

$100s Off Frye Purses at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Kate Spade Sale: Take 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Shoes & More

Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

Coach x Basquiat Line Just Launched -- Shop Before It Sells Out

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon

Amazon's Holiday Dash: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals

18 Backpack Deals From Amazon's Holiday Dash

The 23 Best Luggage Deals the Amazon Holiday Dash from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

The Best Fanny Packs From Gucci, Burberry, YSL, Tory Burch and More

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag

Rothy’s: An Eco and Sustainable Line of Handbags