After making fun of Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot, 50 Cent is apologizing. The rapper took to Instagram to share his public apology on Monday evening.

On Monday, Megan went on Instagram Live to update fans about her health after she underwent surgery following an incident in which she got shot in her feet -- the same incident during which rapper Tory Lanez was arrested on felony charges.

50 Cent later reposted a part of the video, which shows Megan expressing her frustration over people "painting fake-a** narratives" about the altercation, and expressed his regret for sharing two memes that made light of the event in question.

"Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy," the rapper captioned the clip. "@theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry."

The apology comes after Megan called out Draya Michele after the former Basketball Wives LA star made a joke about what may have allegedly went down between her and Lanez.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," Michele joked while sitting down as a guest on Steelo Brim's Wine and Weed podcast. "I’m here for it. I like that."

"I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too," she added.

While the details surrounding the gun-related event are still unclear, Megan claims she was shot several times in the foot, and previously said the incident left her "hurt and traumatized."

Megan seemingly responded to Michele's comments with two fiery tweets, first writing, "Dumb b**ch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a."

Without mentioning Michele by name, the rapper continued, "And f**k all the hoe ass n***as making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready."

