50 Cent Speaks Out After Starz Announces 'Power' to End With Season 6

Power is coming to an end.

50 Cent, who stars and executive produces the Starz crime drama, took to Instagram on Thursday following the announcement that the show would end after its upcoming sixth season. The "In Da Club" rapper posted a photo of himself, sharply dressed in a white tuxedo and coat, letting fans know to not worry about the series ending because he has plenty more shows in the works.

"Augs 25 starts Season 6 is the final season of POWER. I have 4 spin off shows coming so don’t trip. Starz #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 Cent, 43, wrote alongside his post.

The 15-episode sixth and final season of Power will premiere on Aug. 25, with episode three featuring 50's directorial debut.

"The last five seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand," 50 said in a statement. "I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show."

Per the synopsis, the new episodes pick up with James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) "seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both."

Meanwhile, Hardwick also took to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support, as well as share the season six poster.

"It only takes 6....& 10 million fans. 🙏🏾❤️We love y’all. Come rock wit us 1 mo’ gin," he wrote.

Lala Anthony, who portrays Lakeisha Grant on the series, also wrote, "The final season. But not the end of the story."

