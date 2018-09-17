The 2018 Emmys took place on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it was certainly a star-studded affair. But while the show went off with relatively few surprises -- not including that epic onstage proposal! -- ET is here to share all the details from inside TV's biggest night that you didn't see on the small screen.

1. 'Queer Eye' cast draws a crowd.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Queer Eye cast was the most popular of the night, drawing the biggest crowd as they entered the theater with an entourage, and was bombarded by fans asking for selfies.

2. Heidi Klum and her man are inseparable.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz walked the gold carpet together and weren't shy about showing PDA. The 45-year-old supermodel and her 29-year-old boyfriend held hands, and he didn't let go of her even when she stopped to take a selfie with a fan.

3. The Emmys musical number was a hit with fellow celebrities, with RuPaul getting the most applause.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The opening number went over well with the audience, when Saturday Night Live co-stars Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon gave a hilarious musical performance honoring the year's diverse nominees that also featured Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess and RuPaul. While there was a huge cheer for Brown, RuPaul got the biggest applause in the house. People also appeared genuinely surprised at the actors opening the show.

3. Lily Tomlin actually missed the opening number.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Grace and Frankie actress didn’t make it inside the theater by showtime, so she had to wait until the first commercial break to enter. Later, she posed for a pic with Gina Rodriguez.

4. All the celebrity interactions.

Ellie Kemper and This Is Us actor Chris O’Sullivan sweetly took a moment to admire each other’s looks before the show started. Ricky Martin and Luke Evans also shared a quick moment, giving each other a hug.

Also before the show, Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, stood behind Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery while in line for cocktails. At one point, American Horror Story star Adina Porter’s plus one stopped Keery to take a selfie.

During the ceremony, Laurie Metcalf and Wanda Sykes shared a moment, chatting in the lobby as Allison Janney exited while on a cell phone call.

Rachel Brosnahan, who won Best Actress in a Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, shared a moment with The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer, just after her co-star Elisabeth Moss lost to The Crown's Claire Foy.

Meanwhile, Matt Smith congratulated Foy on her win with a quick hug.

Closing out the ceremony? SNL's Leslie Jones who exited the theater with her shoes in hand.

5. Stranger Things mania is still very much a thing.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, actually had a bodyguard take him away from fans bombarding the actor for photos in the lobby.

6. A surprise fave was in attendance!

Other than the Queer Eye guys, who else was drawing a big crowd? Olympian and Dancing With the Stars alum Kristi Yamaguchi, who was approached by numerous fans for photos.

-- Reporting by Angelique Jackson and Brendon Geoffrion

