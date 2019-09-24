8 Chic Guest Dresses to Rent For Every Type of Wedding

Fall wedding season can be magical. (Who doesn’t want to get misty-eyed as adorable flower girls and boys come teetering down the aisle?) But finding a new dress to wear to celebrate everyone’s big days can get expensive, fast.

And while wearing the same dress twice in one wedding season isn’t a deal breaker (after all, even Kate Middleton repeats), what’s the fun in attending a wedding if you can’t stun in something different for each event?

Thankfully, you can borrow a brilliantly stylish dress from a clothing rental or subscription service, that you can return in time to get another (you know, for next weekend’s wedding). Below are the best dresses for fall weddings, for every type of vibe.

For a Garden Party Soiree

You barely need to accessorize with this embellished midi dress, available on Nuuly. That’s because it’s bold embroidery and pops of pink flowers make it a statement-maker all on its own. Plus, the sleeves and mid-calf length keep the look from being too summery (nothing worse than dressing for the wrong season at a more formal event).

For a Black Tie Affair

Nothing says “fall wedding” like a dramatic style statement. Make yours with this floor-sweeping Ulla Johnson gown from Rent the Runway. Its deep V-neckline (invest in some fashion tape to prevent any, um, wardrobe malfunctions) and tiers of romantic ruffles are bound to draw eyeballs.

For a Winery Wedding

A glass of Merlot’s best pairing? This winery-ready dress from Express Style Trial that’s made in an all-too-appropriately-named shade: wine. (Jewel tones are also perfect for fall.) The knotted waist flatters any figure, and a slit shows off just the right amount of leg that you won’t get side-eye from the bride’s aunt.

For a Chic City Party

Who says you can’t wear a jumpsuit to a wedding? This polka-dotted number from Infinite Style by Ann Taylor is the perfect cool-weather go-to when you know you’ll be dancing all night. Pair it with brightly-colored accessories, like a neon shoe or a shiny headband to finish off the look.

For a Farm-to-Table Gathering

Just because your friend is getting married on a prairie doesn’t mean you have you dress like Laura Ingalls Wilder. Take it up a notch in a floral patterned dress with peek-a-boo lace insets, like this ruffled maxi dress available from My List at Bloomingdale's. It’s a chic option that, yes, we’ll admit would even look great with cowboy boots.

For a Ballroom Bash

When the invite says “ballroom” or “estate,” go for a dress that screams sophistication that’s still modern. This floral maxi dress, available to rent on the Stylist LA, is full-length, but also of-the-moment, and the bold blue color will look amazing next to a white dress in photos.

For a Country Club Ceremony

The top of this navy lace dress from Haverdash says, “It’s almost apple picking season,” while the bottom says, “Summer, never leave me!” Which, tbh, makes it one of the best dresses to wear to a fall wedding. You can even add black tights on chillier nights.

For the Ultimate Dance Party

Is this the perfect party dress or what? The ruffles on this midi dress, available on Gwynnie Bee, will sway as you get down to the Black Eyed Peas' “I Gotta Feeling” (yes, everyone is still playing that song at their wedding). And the adjustable straps make sure everything will stay in place as you floss or dab the night away.

