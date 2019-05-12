The9-1-1universe is expanding.

Fox has greenlit a spinoff series of the network's top-performing drama that will star Rob Lowe, the network announced Sunday, ahead of its Upfront presentation on Monday. 9-1-1: Lone Star will debut during the 2019-20 television season.

The spinoff will move the action to Austin, Texas, where a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe), who relocates to the Lone Star state along with his son, must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory -- literally and figuratively -- and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I’m elated to join this team," said Lowe, who will serve as a co-executive producer on the series. Lowe hosts Mental Samurai for Fox and most recently starred in CBS' Code Black and ITV's Wild Bill.

9-1-1: Lone Star is just the latest spinoff to join the broadcast ranks in the coming TV season, with CBS ordering FBI offshoot, FBI: Most Wanted, The CW expanding the Riverdale franchise with Katy Keene, and ABC greenlighting Black-ish prequel, Mixed-ish.

9-1-1, which will wrap its second season Monday, follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters and 9-1-1 dispatchers. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman currently star in the series.

