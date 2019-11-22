90 Day Fiance star Anny is not here to answer bold questions about her relationship with Robert.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode of the hit TLC reality show, Anny -- who's come from the Dominican Republic to marry Robert, who works as a driver for a rideshare company in Winter Park, Florida -- gets into an awkward confrontation with the grandmother of Robert's young son, Bryson. Robert has previously said that Bryson's mother is no longer in the picture when it comes to raising their son.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Anny blows off Bryson's grandmother's concerns when the woman notes that she feels she has a right to question Anny since she will be around Bryson every day. When Anny is asked point-blank about what her intentions are in the United States, Anny says she doesn't have to answer that.

Bryson's grandmother notes, "I don't understand why you found Robert on the internet and you talked to him for two years, supposedly, and then you're all of a sudden here in America full force in his life."

Anny remains cool, refusing to answer her questions and says that she doesn't have to speak to her during occasions for Bryson.

"You ask me very personal questions. That's not be nice," she tells her.

Later, Anny is even blunter in front of cameras.

"She come to me like all those questions? Please. You crazy?" she says. "She's rude, she's bad and I don't like her."

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Robert and Anny are one of the most talked-about couples in season 7 of 90 Day Fiance given that 41-year-old Robert proposed to 30-year-old Anny within eight hours of meeting her face to face in the Dominican Republic after chatting online. In a previous episode, Robert is warned by his good friend, Juan -- who's also from the Dominican Republic -- that there's a high chance that Anny is all about money and may leave him once she gets to the U.S.

Money is already clearly an issue between Robert and Anny -- even before Anny got to Florida, the two argued over Robert being hesitant to buy the iPhone she wants as well as an engagement ring. In one key moment from last week's episode, Robert gets upset at Anny when she says she wants to get married in Miami and he says he doesn't have the money and that the two should get married at a courthouse. Robert begins to question what Anny's intentions are and asks why she continuously brings up going to Miami. Meanwhile, Anny notes that Robert promised her a lot of things before she made the move to Florida that he now doesn't want to deliver on.

In another memorable moment from last week's episode, Anny lights up when Robert says he's going to take her shopping, but is extremely disappointed when he takes her to a used clothing store. Anny tells cameras that she thought she would be buying "fashionable clothes" like Chanel and Versace when she got to America.

"Nobody bring me in a store like that in my life, before," she says of the used clothing store. "That's f**ked up."

Watch the video below for more:

