'90 Day Fiancé': Memphis Demands Hamza Sign a Prenup (Exclusive)

Memphis throws a bombshell at her fiancé, Hamza, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Memphis tells Hamza he needs to sign a prenup before they get married in Tunisia, or else the wedding -- and their relationship -- is off.

Memphis, 34, traveled to Tunisia from Michigan to meet Hamza after connecting online. Memphis has already been disappointed numerous times by Hamza during the trip, including him lying about his age -- he told her he was 28 but he's really 26 -- and him not telling her that he wasn't allowed to stay in the same room as her due to his conservative mother. In the clip, Memphis, who's a nurse practitioner and has two kids from her previous marriage, tells Hamza that he needs to sign a prenup if they want to proceed with the marriage. She already previously told him if they don't get married during her trip, she no longer wants to continue a long-distance relationship with him.

"S**t happens," she tells him when he asks her if she trusts him. "People split up, you never know."

Hamza insists that he doesn't believe in divorce but Memphis tells him she doesn't want to marry him if he doesn't sign a prenup.

"I never initially thought of doing a prenup but I am concerned that Hamza's not responsible," she tells cameras. "He lied about his age and I don't know if he's lying about any other things and ultimately I feel like I have to protect myself."

While Hamza hesitantly says OK and tells her that her possessions mean nothing to him, he tells cameras that he's questioning his relationship with Memphis.

"We don't have prenups in Tunisia," he says. "We don't have it. It's the first time I've heard of it. I feel insulted. A marriage should be built on trust and respect."

"I've been feeling uneasy with Memphis lately," he adds. "Every now and then a new problem pops up. I am having my own doubts, honestly."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

