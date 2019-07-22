You'll really want to be Tom Hanks' neighbor after seeing this trailer!

The two-time Oscar winner portrays Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a heartwarming true story about the beloved children's show host. The first trailer for this highly anticipated film gives viewers a look at the friendship Rogers developed with journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys), who was doing a profile on him.

"You love broken people like me," Junod tells the TV star. In true Mr. Rogers fashion, he responds, "Sometimes we have to ask for help, and that's OK. ...I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious."

"We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings," he says in another scene.

The film seeks to show how Mr. Rogers not only taught Junod but the world about empathy, kindness, and decency. As the tagline for the movie puts it, "It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is set to theaters on Nov. 22.

