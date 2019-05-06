'The Bachelorette': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Big Reunion!

It's almost time for the big Bachelorette reunion!

Twelve of the last 14 Bachelorettes will unite on Monday's ABC special ahead of Hannah Brown's upcoming season, and ET will be live blogging along the way.

Trista Sutter (season one), DeAnna Pappas (season four), Jillian Harris (season five), Ali Fedotowsky (season six), Ashley Rosenbaum (season seven), Emily Maynard (season eight), Desiree Hartsock (season nine), Andi Dorfman (season 10), Kaitlyn Bristowe (season 11), JoJo Fletcher (season 12), Rachel Lindsay (season 13) and Becca Kufrin (season 14) will come together for the two-hour episode, which Chris Harrison told ET would be "just celebrating these badass women doing their thing."

Noticeably missing from the get-together are Meredith Phillips (season two) and Jen Schefft (season three), who just couldn't make it, according to Harrison. Find out what each Bachelorette has been up to since the show here, and check back when the episode starts for all the Bachelorette excitement!

The Bachelorette reunion airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hannah's season starts the following Monday, on May 13. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

