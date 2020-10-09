According to TikTok, Here Is Everything Teens Wants For the Holidays

Hey, parents, listen up -- we know teens are hard to shop for. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start -- TikTok.

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted gifts among teens include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets.

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Nike Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Nike The iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok, especially the mid-top style. $115 at Nike

Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant II 25" Lululemon Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks. $98 at Lululemon

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. REGULARLY $64 $41.91 at Ulta

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Amazon AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 22% on Amazon. REGULARLY $199 $154.98 at Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. REGULARLY $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Jadon Boot Dr. Martens Nordstrom Jadon Boot Dr. Martens A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. $179.95 at Nordstrom

The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier The Dew + Define Set Glossier Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara. $45 at Glossier

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy Kendra Scott The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 28 colors. $68 at Kendra Scott

Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM The Home Depot Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair OFM This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning. $164.99 at The Home Depot

Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana Wayfair Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw Mistana A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. $30.30 at Wayfair

