Shopping

According to TikTok, This Is Everything Teens Wants For the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best gifts for teens
Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

Hey, parents, listen up -- we know teens are hard to shop for. To help you pick the perfect holiday gift they'll actually like and use, we went directly to the source of where teen trends start -- TikTok

In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's a trend going on right now where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #ChristmasList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered gift ideas seen on the app.

The most wanted gifts among teens include Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, Lululemon loungewear and activewear, Apple AirPods and Glossier beauty sets. 

Get started on this year's holiday shopping by browsing through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok. 

Air Jordan 1 Mid
Nike
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid
Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Nike

The iconic Air Jordan 1 sneakers are a top wish list item on TikTok, especially the mid-top style. 

Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon
Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon

Lululemon is one of the most requested clothing brands among teens, specifically their leggings, sweatshirts and tanks.

Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande

Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. 

REGULARLY $64

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Amazon
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple

Apple AirPods are a no-brainer gift for your kid's wireless audio listening needs. Save 22% on Amazon. 

REGULARLY $199

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon

The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 

REGULARLY $59.99

Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens

A pair of bright white Dr. Martens boots is popular for its cool, edgy look. 

The Dew + Define Set
Glossier
Glossier The Dew + Define Set
Glossier
The Dew + Define Set
Glossier

Glossier is a coveted beauty brand for Gen Z. This three-piece set is perfect for a subtle glowy makeup look, which includes Futuredew oil serum hybrid, Vinylic Lip lacquer and Lash Slick mascara. 

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Iridescent Drusy
Kendra Scott

The best-selling drusy pendant necklace by Kendra Scott is great for everyday wearing. Choose from 28 colors. 

Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM
OFM Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
The Home Depot
Essentials Collection High Back PU Leather Gaming Chair
OFM

This comfortable gaming chair with extendable footrest, 160-degree back tilt, adjustable lumbar, headrest support pillows and padded arms is ideal for long screen times -- whether your teen is playing video games or signing on for distance learning

Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana
Mistana Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Wayfair
Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw
Mistana

A plush, super soft throw is the perfect holiday gift. This faux fur design is as stylish as it is cozy. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty and Perfume Deals

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holidays

Awesome Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

Trendy Girls Are DIY-ing $10 Walmart Jeans on TikTok

Where to Buy the Viral on TikTok Carpool Karaoke Microphone

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothing & Beauty Deals

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Big Fall Sale

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon's Big Fall Sale

Bloomingdale's Sale: Take 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!