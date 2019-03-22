The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards is shaping up to be a can't-miss show!

Broadcasting live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS, the show will highlight the year's best in country music -- including show-stopping performances from a wide range of entertainers.

Here is the latest list of performers, with more announcements expected to be made in the coming weeks:

Jason Aldean: The three-time reigning Entertainer of the Year will be honored this year with the prestigious ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award, which has previously been presented to only five other artists: Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama, Garth Brooks and George Strait.

Dierks Bentley: Bentley is a four-time nominee this year, both as a solo artist and for his collaboration with Brothers Osborne, "Burning Man." Bentley is nominated in the categories of Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year.

Brooks & Dunn: The duo continues their ongoing Las Vegas residency with longtime pal and ACMs host Reba McEntire, while Kix Brooks is up for National On-Air Personality of the Year for the American Country Countdown at the ACM Radio Awards. Those winners will be announced during a ceremony on Saturday, April 6.

Brothers Osborne: The duo earned four nominations in three categories this year. In addition to a Duo of the Year nod, they are nominated twice in the Video of the Year category for "Shoot Me Straight" and their collaboration with Dierks Bentley, "Burning Man." The collaboration was also recognized in the Music Event of the Year category.

Kane Brown: Brown's "Heaven" scored a Single of the Year nomination.

Brandi Carlile: Hot on the heels of her GRAMMYs success, Carlile recently teamed up with Maren Morris for the track "Common" on her critically acclaimed, chart-topping new album, Girl.

Eric Church: Church's Desperate Man is up for Album of the Year.

Kelly Clarkson: No stranger to the country community, Clarkson is a nominee this year for her collaboration with Dan + Shay, "Keeping Score."

Luke Combs: The newly-engaged newcomer is nominated for both New Male Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Dan + Shay: After a huge breakthrough year, Dan + Shay are the ones to watch with a whopping six nominations. They're up for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for their massive hit, "Tequila." The pair is also nominated for Album of the Year for their self-titled offering, as well as Music Event of the Year for "Keeping Score" featuring Kelly Clarkson. Meanwhile, Dan Smyers earned three nominations of his own for his work as a producer and songwriter.

Florida Georgia Line: The guys of FGL received four nominations this year, including a nod for Duo of the Year. Their genre-crossing collaboration with Bebe Rexha, “Meant To Be,” is up for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Song of the Year.

Miranda Lambert: The newlywed has been the ACMs' reigning Female Artist of the Year every year since 2010. She'll fight to keep the trophy, but she's also nominated alongside longtime pal Jason Aldean for their collaboration off his Rearview Town album, "Drowns the Whiskey."

Little Big Town: With the band between albums, LBT's The Breakers Tour and The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert earned them a nod for Group of the Year.

Ashley McBryde: Critically hailed newcomer McBryde is up for both New Female Artist of the Year, as well as Female Artist of the Year.

Reba McEntire: McEntire returns for her 16th go hosting the ceremony.

Maren Morris: Amid her Girl: The World Tour, Morris will vie for Female Artist of the Year.

Thomas Rhett: Up for Male Artist of the Year, Rhett is currently promoting his newest single, "Look What God Gave Her."

Chris Stapleton: The reigning Male Artist of the Year, Stapleton is nominated six times across four categories, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year. He's also nominated twice, as both artist and producer, for his album From A Room: Volume 2 in the Album of the Year category (which he won last year for From A Room: Volume 1). Additionally, he is nominated for Song of the Year twice, as both artist and songwriter, for “Broken Halos.” Of course, Stapleton is nominated for Male Artist of the Year.

George Strait: The living legend is the most recent artist to have received the ACMs' Artist of the Decade Honor in 2009. He'll be on-hand to see Aldean receive the trophy this year.

For the Latest Country Music News, Get ET's Newsletter Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

ACM Awards 2019: Here's the Complete List of Nominees!

Miranda Lambert Thanks Fans for ‘Sharing My Broken Heart With Me’ at ACMs

Reba McEntire on Wearing the Same Dress From 1993 Duet of 'Does He Love You' at ACM Awards (Exclusive)