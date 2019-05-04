Adam Sandler returned to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since departing the show in 1995, and the celebrated comic used part of his time on the Studio 8H stage to honor the memory of his late friend and former SNL co-star, Chris Farley.

Solemnly playing his guitar, Sandler sang a musical tribute to the famed comic, who died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

Sandler's tribute song -- which also proved to be one of the most emotional moments of the episode, and which he originally performed as part of his Netflix special, 100% Fresh -- mostly touched on the good memories from Sandler's close friendship with Farley, and recalled many of the late comic's most iconic characters and sketches from the show.

Ending the night with @AdamSandler's tribute to Chris Farley. 💌 #SNLpic.twitter.com/FW1KkIETFu — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

However, the song also hit some somber notes as Sandler recalled Farley's hard-partying days that ultimately led to his death, and the emotional trauma of attending his best friend's funeral.

"You're a legend like you wanted, but I still wish you were here with me, and we we're getting on a plane to go shoot Grown Ups 3," Sandler sang, as a video tribute played on a screen behind him. "Life ain't the same without you, boy. That's why I'm singing about my boy, Chris Farley."

Sandler's SNL hosting debut also drew out some other cast alum, including Chris Rock, who joined him during his musical monologue, as well as Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig.

For more fond Saturday Night Live memories, check out the video below to hear alums Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer reveal their favorite sketch from their time on the show.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

