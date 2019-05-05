Happy birthday, Adele!

The "When We Were Young" singer turned 31 on Sunday, and she couldn't have been happier. In an emotional note about her tough last year -- Adele split from husband Simon Konecki last month -- she opened up about learning to love herself.

"This is 31...thank f**king god," she began. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

"For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough," Adele continued. "I'll learn to love you lot eventually."

The GRAMMY winner ended her post with a tease that new music is on the way. "Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you," she joked. "Chin up eh."

Adele -- whose albums 19, 21 and 25 were named after the age she was when she made them -- got fans excited for new music when she was spotted heading into a recording studio in March.

Judging by the singer's latest posts, it looks like her new album will be all about embracing her next chapter, and the independence that's coming with it. See more on Adele in the video below.

