Adidas 4th of July Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

4th of July weekend is here and that means getting out and about more than we've done in the year. For you, if getting out means working out, now's great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas.  For 4th of July weekend Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code JULY — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts, including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. Looking for sporty and comfortable to wear for Pride this year? Adidas has also released their Love Unites collection to celebrate love and Pride. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Adilette Slides
Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adilette Slides
If you're in the market for new slides, this is the weekend to these. 
$31 (REGULARLY $45)
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
Adidas
adidas Sportswear Winners 2.0 Tank Top
You don't have to work out to look cute in this tank. 
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
Adidas
adidas Sportswear W.N.D. Windbreaker
This peachy windbreaker is just right. 
$59 (REGULARLY $85)
Nizza Platform Mid Shoes
Nizza Platform Mid Shoes
Adidas
Nizza Platform Mid Shoes
We love the colors in this platform sneakers. 
$56 (REGULARLY $80)
Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas Marathon 20 Shorts
Adidas
Marathon 20 Shorts
We love these light blue shorts -- which will go well with your favorite sneakers.
$14 (REGULARLY $30)
Puremotion Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$39 (REGULARLY $70)
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Want to take your workout gear to the next level? Start with this classic racerback sports bra.
$14 (REGULARLY $30)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Available in sizes 3XS to 2XL, these both women and men are sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$42 (REGULARLY $60)
Love Unites Tee Dress
Love Unites Tee Dress
Adidas
Love Unites Tee Dress
Celebrate pride and the power of love in this Adidas Original Love Unites Tee Dress. Feel cool and comfortable in this sporty cotton jersey tee dress. 
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas
NMD_R1 Shoes
These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door.
$105 (REGULARLY $140)
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Adidas
Santiago 2 Duffle Bag
Pack this duffle bag for a weekend trip or a day to the gym. 
$31 (REGULARLY $45)
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$24 (REGULARLY $50)
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
Superlite No-Show Socks
Adidas
Superlite No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
You'll need some comfy socks to go along with your new Adidas sneakers. These Superlite No-Show socks will keep your feet dry and your socks hidden.
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Adidas
Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants
Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! 
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas Adilette Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Slides
Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts.
$16 (REGULARLY $45)

