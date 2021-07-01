Adidas 4th of July Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

4th of July weekend is here and that means getting out and about more than we've done in the year. For you, if getting out means working out, now's great time to stock up on athletic gear from Adidas. For 4th of July weekend Adidas is offering up to 30% off sitewide with promo code JULY — which means you can get your favorite staples from the activewear and footwear brand for major discounts, including items already on sale. Pretty good, right?

If you're scrolling through the Adidas sale section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. Looking for sporty and comfortable to wear for Pride this year? Adidas has also released their Love Unites collection to celebrate love and Pride.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas sale.

Adilette Slides Adidas Adilette Slides If you're in the market for new slides, this is the weekend to these. $31 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Puremotion Shoes Adidas Puremotion Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $39 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Love Unites Tee Dress Adidas Love Unites Tee Dress Celebrate pride and the power of love in this Adidas Original Love Unites Tee Dress. Feel cool and comfortable in this sporty cotton jersey tee dress. $35 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes These sneakers will be an easy option to slip on and off when you're running out the door. $105 (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Adidas Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants Prepared all Spring and Summer long on your camping and hiking trips with these Terrex Zupahike Hiking Pants. With this 4 way stretch fabric, Sometimes the regular Adidas Track Pants just wont do it! $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Adidas Adilette Slides Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides Once the temperatures are steadily in the '70s, style these Adidas slides with a pair of jeans or denim shorts. $16 (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

