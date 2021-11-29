Shopping

Adidas Cyber Monday Sale 2021: Save 30% Off Shoes, Clothing, Accessories and More

By ETonline Staff
Adidas Sale
Courtesy of Adidas

The Cyber Monday deals are going strong at Adidas!

The timing is perfect for holiday shopping because with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, shoppers need to start early to get holiday gifts to loved ones on time. Adidas is offering 30% off shoes, clothing, accessories, and much more through Dec. 1 with code CYBERDEAL.

If you're scrolling through the Adidas Cyber Monday 2021 Deals section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal. 

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like Ultraboost sneakers, the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out. 

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas Cyber Monday sale.

ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
Adidas
ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
Like walking on a cloud, these sneakers will take you from workouts to errands and everywhere else you need to go.
$180$126
STAN SMITH SHOES
STAN SMITH SHOES
Adidas
STAN SMITH SHOES
A classic. A wardrobe staple. And now on sale for just $54.
$90$72
Micro Backpack
MICRO BACKPACK
Adidas
Micro Backpack
$35$25
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Bodysuit
A body suit with a cute open back detail just in time for fall. 
$50$40
ADICOLOR SHATTERED TREFOIL OVERSIZE HOODIE
ADICOLOR SHATTERED TREFOIL OVERSIZE HOODIE
Adidas
ADICOLOR SHATTERED TREFOIL OVERSIZE HOODIE
A chic oversized hoodie you'll be grabbing for all season long.
$65$46
ADIDAS X ZOE SALDANA BACKLESS HAT
ADIDAS X ZOE SALDANA BACKLESS HAT
Adidas
ADIDAS X ZOE SALDANA BACKLESS HAT
A classic front with a modern open back that has plenty of room for your ponytail.
$24$17
TIRO 21 TRACK PANTS
TIRO 21 TRACK PANTS
Adidas
TIRO 21 TRACK PANTS
Looking for gifts for the men in your life? These best-selling pants are sure to be a crowd pleaser and they're on sale for $35.
$45$35
ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
Adidas
ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES
This sleek black on black shoe would make a great gift for the hard-to-shop-for men in your life.
$180$135
Love Unites Woven Shorts
LOVE UNITES WOVEN SHORTS (GENDER NEUTRAL)
Adidas
Love Unites Woven Shorts
These unique shorts are effortlessly cool and available in sizes 3XS to 2X. They're gender neutral so everyone is sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts.
$60$48
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3 Stripes Full Zip Hoodie
It's time to add an extra layer for your daily workout. 
$60$30
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
Adidas
Adidas Adilette Lite Slides
You can't beat the comfort of the Adilette Lite Slides.
$30$21
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Adidas
Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Track Top
Throw this jacket on whenever you're running a quick errand or when you're en route to your next workout.
$50$45
Kaptir Super Shoes
Kaptir Super Shoes
Adidas
Kaptir Super Shoes
Versatile white sneakers that'll take you from training to running errands. 
$90$72
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day.
$65$46
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants
Trade in your summer workout shorts for fall workout pants. 
$45$43

