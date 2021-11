The Cyber Monday deals are going strong at Adidas! The timing is perfect for holiday shopping because with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, shoppers need to start early to get holiday gifts to loved ones on time. Adidas is offering 30% off shoes, clothing, accessories, and much more through Dec. 1 with code CYBERDEAL.

If you're scrolling through the Adidas Cyber Monday 2021 Deals section, it won't take long for you to see that it has everything you might be looking for. From some of the athletic brand's best-selling running shoes to stylish workout clothes — not to mention fashion girl-approved and streetwear-ready athleisure items in the mix — there's no doubt you'll find great pieces for a sizable deal.

You'll find everything from your next pair of leggings for your morning workout, sleek sneakers to wear on a morning coffee run to hiking pants to wear on your upcoming camping trip, and so much more. Save on favorites like Ultraboost sneakers, the Amplifier Tee and 4D Fusio Shoes. But be sure to act fast — with discounts like these, there's no doubt some of the brand's best-selling items will sell out.

Ready to up your collection of workout gear and apparel? Scroll down to shop the items ET Style is loving from the Adidas Cyber Monday sale.

ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES Adidas ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES Like walking on a cloud, these sneakers will take you from workouts to errands and everywhere else you need to go. $180 $126 Buy Now

ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES Adidas ULTRABOOST 21 SHOES This sleek black on black shoe would make a great gift for the hard-to-shop-for men in your life. $180 $135 Buy Now

Love Unites Woven Shorts Adidas Love Unites Woven Shorts These unique shorts are effortlessly cool and available in sizes 3XS to 2X. They're gender neutral so everyone is sure to find their size in these Love Unites Woven Shorts. $60 $48 Buy Now

Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Long day ahead? Slip on these Puremotion sneakers to feel like you're walking on clouds while you tackle your day. $65 $46 Buy Now

